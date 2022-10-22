[VIDEO] Reckless trucker steers with his feet while overtaking on the N3
Not a week goes by without reports of major truck accidents on the N3 linking Johannesburg and Durban.
Now a driver's been filmed steering his truck with his feet on the busy national route.
On top of that he keeps just his right foot on the wheel while overtaking a tanker truck.
SA Trucker posted the video on its YouTube channel.
It urged truck drivers to be responsible as professional drivers and not endanger the lives of innocent people and their own
As taught in defensive driving, always anticipate danger when you are driving. This means you should always have ‘what if’ stuck in your mind.SA Trucker
People reacted on on social media to share their outrage.
Some of the comments on the video:
"Only in SA"
"You still want more reason why there are so many truck accidents? He doesn't respect himself, the truck, fellow drivers and his job"
"Jail time is what he needs"
Watch the video for yourself below:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUwdyOXGGUo
