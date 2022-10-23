#JSEInvestmentChallenge is a financial literacy lesson every young person needs
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Vuyo Lee, marketing and corporate affairs director at JSE.
- The JSE Investment Challenge is an annual competition that enables students to become aware of the fundamentals of investment strategy.
- The Challenge has been creating interest in the dynamic environment of the stock market for almost 50 years.
- The CHS WallStreet team from Claremont High School in Cape Town were crowned the 2022 winners.
The JSE Investment Challenge is a game that aims to teach South African students about investing on the JSE and the significant role that such investment plays in the country’s economy.
The challenge is an ongoing annual competition that enables students to become aware of the fundamentals of investment strategy, encouraging them to research and strategise issues surrounding the trading of JSE-listed shares.
Participants test their share trading skills through an ongoing annual simulated 'ghost trading' programme, whereby each team is given an imaginary sum of R1 000 000 to invest in JSE-listed shares.
Certainly when you start early, you've got a better chance of making the right financial decisions.Vuyo Lee, marketing and corporate affairs director at JSE
In this country, financial literacy is quite important, and we wanted to venture into something that enables learners from a very young age to learn about how to make the right financial decisions.Vuyo Lee, marketing and corporate affairs director at JSE
Their performance is tracked and measured in a competition against other teams taking part in the Challenge.
The Challenge has been creating interest in the dynamic environment of the stock market for almost 50 years.
The CHS WallStreet team, from Claremont High School, in the Western Cape, walked away with the top prize in the high schools’ speculator category, with a portfolio growth of 4.01 percent.
Team members included Gerard Umegbolu, Lathitha Caza, Litha Thembela and Muhammad Ridhaa Adams.
A lot of people think that investing in stocks is for rich people and unattainable, and what you actually find in the game is that some students win on the back of penny stocks or small stocks.Vuyo Lee, marketing and corporate affairs director at JSE
Time is your friend, so if you start young, like when you're 16 and you use your pocket money to buy shares, who knows where you'll be when you're 40 years old.Vuyo Lee, marketing and corporate affairs director at JSE
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : #JSEInvestmentChallenge is a financial literacy lesson every young person needs
Source : The JSE Group Facebook page
