How using this neglected little emoji could help promote Cape Town
Table Mountain has taken the title of Africa's Leading Attraction for the fourth year in a row at the World Travel Awards.
Cape Town scooped no fewer than five of the coveted awards in the 2022 edition.
And the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway could still rack up another win in the category of World's Leading Cable Car Ride 2022. (Public voting closed on Thursday)
The cableway's been operating since 1929 and GoodThingsGuy's Brent Lindeque wants to give this tourist attraction a boost.
He's come up with a novel and simple way to promote Table Mountain and its iconic ride, using the neglected little cable car emoji.
The image appears under Facebook symbols as "aerial tramway" in the travel and places category. (Click here to see all the different versions on Emojipedia.org)
What if we get everyone who tweets or posts about the mountain, the cableway or cable car, to start using this emoji?Brent Lindeque, Founder - GoodThingsGuy
What if we work together to not only remove the cablecar emoji from the bottom of the list but actually own it as one of our own? Create a global story about how South Africa helped the little emoji “that couldn’t” get to the top!Brent Lindeque, Founder - GoodThingsGuy
Lindeque reports that he contacted the Table Mountain team and they are on board with his idea.
The images people post of the mountain and the cableway "every single day of the year" share their beauty with the world said Giselle Esau (Executive Head of Marketing and Brand).
...and we can make the emoji part of the brand. Every time you tweet or post about your love for the mountain and the cable car, please consider adding the emoji to your post.Giselle Esau, Executive Head: Marketing and Brand - Table Mountain Aerial Cableway
There you have it - let's go!
