Sewage spill results in the partial closure of Zeekoevlei after E.Coli detected
A portion of Zeekoevlei from Pelican Lodge to Pelican View has been temporarily closed for public recreational use as a precautionary measure after a sewage spill on 17 October 2022.
Residues of the spill were detected at the mouth of the Big Lotus River that leads into the Zeekoevlei waterbody.
According to City of Cape Town officials, an investigation is underway to determine the cause, with continued monitoring of the water quality since the spill.
Results confirmed high levels of E.coli at the sampling point opposite the inlet of the Big Lotus River in particular.
Residents and visitors are advised to avoid contact with the water in affected areas.
As such, no fishing or water sports are allowed.
Continued water sampling is taking place and we will keep the public informed.
Source : www.zeekoevlei.co.za
