Truck-eating bridge's hungry spell set to continue with new warning lights
Muizenberg's notorious truck-eating bridge is seldom out of the news for long.
Nicknamed "Bridget" or "Biddy", the railway bridge was built way back in 1882.
Since then she's claimed a host of victims, as truck drivers take their chances only to get wedged beneath the low structure.
Even when the bridge doesn't have a full meal so to speak, she still plays havoc with local traffic.
In 2018 the City installed an intelligent transport system (ITS) to reduce the number of trucks getting stuck under the bridge which helped some, but did not stop the carnage.
Earlier this month it was reported that the number of incidents had decreased from 43 in 2020 to 26 in 2021, and 9 so far in 2022.
Now, Biddy is set to contend with new overhead warning signs to be installed on Sunday.
This will replace damaged signage that was installed to warn road users of the height restriction for the bridge.
No work will be done on the bridge structure, nor will the rail service be affected by the installation the City says.
It's appealed for cooperation during the required stop-go operation on Atlantic Road.
The Muizenberg railway bridge's height restriction poses an ongoing risk to larger vehicles making use of Atlantic Road so it is essential that the signage is restored to alert drivers to the risk of collision and to divert them to alternative routes.Rob Quintas, Mayco Member for Urban Mobility - City of Cape Town
The installation of the signage will take place between 06:00 and 12:00 on Sunday.
Work will commence on the westbound direction of Atlantic Road, followed by the eastbound side.
Road users are requested to use alternative routes if possible during this time.
