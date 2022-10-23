Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 from Sunday afternoon

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
The Bookie's take on gambling
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tyrone Dobbin
Today at 17:05
Section 194 Inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:20
The US Terror Alert
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jasmine Opperman
Today at 17:45
Want to raise happy children? Take a leaf out of the Dutch book
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Potterton
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What to do when you are swarmed by bees? Bees are an important part of our ecosystem but there have been cases of them swarming and stinging humans, so what causes this? 27 October 2022 10:33 AM
Western Cape warns of social media scam claiming to offer housing opportunities Western Cape infrastructure ministry urged citizens to beware of online housing scams. 27 October 2022 9:17 AM
Berries ZA trying to clear cold storage congestion after Transnet strike The Transnet strike resulted in 80 containers of berries being stuck in SA ports, now that it is over, what does this mean for the... 27 October 2022 8:28 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Net closes on Eskom state capture suspects Delivered to you every afternoon. 27 October 2022 11:58 AM
MANDY WIENER: There is no reason not to be prepared for State Capture 2.0 Our enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system need to be bolstered enough to deal with corruption, writes Mandy Wiener. 27 October 2022 3:49 AM
'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign' South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, f... 26 October 2022 7:50 PM
View all Politics
Climate crisis: NOTHING else matters as much – UN boss The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. Everything else, even war and economic turmoil, is a distraction. 27 October 2022 12:03 PM
SOE conditions for govt support a step in the right direction - economics expert On Wednesday, the finance minister delivered the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement and said that SOEs must comply with condition... 27 October 2022 5:46 AM
Power cuts to continue into weekend as generation reserves dwindle Eskom has warned that South Africans can expect varying stages of power cuts until midnight on Sunday. 27 October 2022 4:48 AM
View all Business
Catch Mzansi Tenors live at the Baxter Theatre this Friday Clarence Ford spoke to Sipho Fubesi, the brainchild behind the musical troupe, and a few of its members on their upcoming performa... 27 October 2022 4:49 AM
Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term' Government is looking at other means of raising revenue, not necessarily hiking tax rates says Deloitte's Nwabisa Ruka. 26 October 2022 8:53 PM
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
View all Sport
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia rehearses using nuclear weapons in Ukraine Vladimir Putin keeps threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. 27 October 2022 9:14 AM
'World’s dirtiest man' (94) dies shortly after taking first bath in decades Iranian villager Amou Haji refused soap and water for half a century, fearing it would make him sick. 26 October 2022 10:39 AM
[WATCH] Joe Biden (79), dazed and confused, gets lost in White House Garden Does the world’s most powerful person have dementia? 26 October 2022 9:18 AM
View all World
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city. 22 October 2022 11:15 AM
View all Africa
4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!' Calls to reduce the workweek are growing louder, but not everyone is convinced. 26 October 2022 1:58 PM
'Sex work is depraved and must not be legalised' The world’s oldest profession is also one of its most dangerous, leading to calls for its decriminalisation. 26 October 2022 12:06 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 from Sunday afternoon

23 October 2022 9:52 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding
stage 4

Stage 4 will last until 5 am on Monday. Thereafter, Stage 3 will be implemented from 5am to 4pm on Monday and Tuesday, with Stage 4 again being implemented from 4pm to 5am until Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has ramped up load shedding to Stage 4 from Sunday afternoon.

Stage 4 will last until 5 am on Monday, with the power utility alternating Stage 3 and 4 until Wednesday morning.

"Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Monday until 16:00, thereafter increasing to Stage 4 until 05:00 on Tuesday morning. Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Tuesday until 16:00, thereafter increasing to Stage 4 until 05:00 on Wednesday morning," said Eskom in a statement.

The power utility has attributed this change to emergency generation reserves that are almost empty.

"The emergency generation reserves are almost depleted, both the diesel and pumped storage dam levels," said Eskom in a statement.


This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 from Sunday afternoon




23 October 2022 9:52 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding
stage 4

More from Local

Cape Town transport plan: 'We must become a city of hope for South Africa'

27 October 2022 10:45 AM

The City of Cape Town has a new plan for lowering the cost of public transport while reducing time spent commuting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Annette Meyer on Pixabay

What to do when you are swarmed by bees?

27 October 2022 10:33 AM

Bees are an important part of our ecosystem but there have been cases of them swarming and stinging humans, so what causes this?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A row of newly built RDP houses. © geoffsp/123rf.com

Western Cape warns of social media scam claiming to offer housing opportunities

27 October 2022 9:17 AM

Western Cape infrastructure ministry urged citizens to beware of online housing scams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: Natalia Nikolaevna Wimberley/123rf

Berries ZA trying to clear cold storage congestion after Transnet strike

27 October 2022 8:28 AM

The Transnet strike resulted in 80 containers of berries being stuck in SA ports, now that it is over, what does this mean for the industry?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Johannesburg skyline - Gia Conte-Patel on Pixabay

SA should take US terrorism advisory quite seriously: Signal Risk director

27 October 2022 8:26 AM

On Wednesday, a warning was issued by the United States Embassy about a potential terrorist attack planned for the weekend of 29 October in the Sandton area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© masanyanka/123rf.com

Best. Dad. Ever! Praise for Dad whose period package for daughter goes viral

27 October 2022 7:27 AM

Sthe Ndashe's post about his daughter's first period has gone viral with hundreds of comments praising his parenting style.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cape Town. © mdmworks/123rf.com

CoCT has a contingency plan in case of terror attacks: JP Smith

27 October 2022 6:48 AM

On Wednesday, the United States Embassy warned of a possible terrorist attack in Sandton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A pitbull. Picture: Picture: Lilla Kalocsai/Pixabay

Law does not permit a selective ban of certain dog breeds - City of Cape Town

27 October 2022 6:10 AM

After a recent mauling of a young child by a dog it has raised the question of liability and safety around dangerous dogs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Traditional medicine. Picture: www.un.org.

Destigmatising and commercialising traditional medicine in South Africa

27 October 2022 4:54 AM

Traditional African practices have, over the years, seemed to have been gradually replaced by Western medicine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Power cuts to continue into weekend as generation reserves dwindle

27 October 2022 4:48 AM

Eskom has warned that South Africans can expect varying stages of power cuts until midnight on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town transport plan: 'We must become a city of hope for South Africa'

Business Local

Russia rehearses using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

World

Law does not permit a selective ban of certain dog breeds - City of Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Ekurhuleni Municipality's insourcing of workers unsustainable, study finds

27 October 2022 3:59 PM

JHB Pride in Sandton will continue as planned amid US Embassy terrorism warning

27 October 2022 3:51 PM

WC police recover stolen truck with over R2m worth of booze

27 October 2022 3:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA