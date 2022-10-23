Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 from Sunday afternoon
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has ramped up load shedding to Stage 4 from Sunday afternoon.
Stage 4 will last until 5 am on Monday, with the power utility alternating Stage 3 and 4 until Wednesday morning.
"Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Monday until 16:00, thereafter increasing to Stage 4 until 05:00 on Tuesday morning. Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Tuesday until 16:00, thereafter increasing to Stage 4 until 05:00 on Wednesday morning," said Eskom in a statement.
The power utility has attributed this change to emergency generation reserves that are almost empty.
"The emergency generation reserves are almost depleted, both the diesel and pumped storage dam levels," said Eskom in a statement.
#POWERALERT1' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 23, 2022
Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 12:00 on Sunday until 05:00 on Monday.
Loadshedding will then vary between Stages 4 and 3 until Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/5bzcNCY5AR
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 4 from Sunday afternoon
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_100454122_candle-in-the-dark-smoke-from-a-candle-.html?term=candle%2Bdarkness&vti=ocl14ujbtwzyhvikcq-1-92
More from Local
Cape Town transport plan: 'We must become a city of hope for South Africa'
The City of Cape Town has a new plan for lowering the cost of public transport while reducing time spent commuting.Read More
What to do when you are swarmed by bees?
Bees are an important part of our ecosystem but there have been cases of them swarming and stinging humans, so what causes this?Read More
Western Cape warns of social media scam claiming to offer housing opportunities
Western Cape infrastructure ministry urged citizens to beware of online housing scams.Read More
Berries ZA trying to clear cold storage congestion after Transnet strike
The Transnet strike resulted in 80 containers of berries being stuck in SA ports, now that it is over, what does this mean for the industry?Read More
SA should take US terrorism advisory quite seriously: Signal Risk director
On Wednesday, a warning was issued by the United States Embassy about a potential terrorist attack planned for the weekend of 29 October in the Sandton area.Read More
Best. Dad. Ever! Praise for Dad whose period package for daughter goes viral
Sthe Ndashe's post about his daughter's first period has gone viral with hundreds of comments praising his parenting style.Read More
CoCT has a contingency plan in case of terror attacks: JP Smith
On Wednesday, the United States Embassy warned of a possible terrorist attack in Sandton.Read More
Law does not permit a selective ban of certain dog breeds - City of Cape Town
After a recent mauling of a young child by a dog it has raised the question of liability and safety around dangerous dogs.Read More
Destigmatising and commercialising traditional medicine in South Africa
Traditional African practices have, over the years, seemed to have been gradually replaced by Western medicine.Read More