Lamola on ANC deputy pres bid, cadre deployment and his love for cycling





Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Ronald Lamola on Sunday, on his bid to become ANC Deputy President as the party heads to its 55th national conference this December, his views on cadre deployment and initiative born out of his love for cycling.

Young, ethical leaders

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola says the future of the African National Congress’ (ANC's) leadership lies in the hands of young, ethical, and capable leaders.

Lamola says the older generation of leaders laid a very good foundation, but he wants to propose an inter-generational approach to the ANC’s future.

Justice Minister and NEC member Ronald Lamola in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

The reality is that the governing party now and the country needs to transition to a new generation that must enable us to move to second phase of strengthening our democracy, of rebuilding the economy. Ronald Lamola, Justice Minister and ANC NEC member

I do think that for these to succeed we do need to identify young ethical leaders in various sectors to play an important role. Ronald Lamola, Justice Minister and ANC NEC member

This should follow across all influential roles in society, he added.

Lamola, 38, is one of the youngest cabinet ministers under President Cyril Ramaphosa, and is on a bid to become ANC Deputy President at the 55th National Conference happening in December.

READ: Mpumalanga throws its weight behind Ramaphosa for second term, Lamola as deputy

Cadre deployment

Lamola says the lack of ethical people in cadre deployment has been one of the pitfalls of the governing party.

However, he defended the practice of cadre deployment, adding that the ANC just needs to identify capable and ethical people to lead.

In any country a governing party uses cadre deployment… Ronald Lamola, Justice Minister and NEC member

Cycling

The justice minister is an avid cyclist and plans on hosting the third Leeuwkop Mountain Bike Challenge on 5 November.

The fundraising event will aim to acquire 200 bicycles for underprivileged learners in rural areas.

Not only does this introduce the youth to a new sport, but for those in need, the bicycles will be a reliable mode of transport to and from school, says Lamola.

Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.

This article first appeared on 702 : Lamola on ANC deputy pres bid, cadre deployment and his love for cycling