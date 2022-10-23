Western Cape DSD says illegal rehabs profit from 'exploitation of desperation'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King spoke to Joaehny Campher - who forms part of the Western Cape’s Department of Social Development’s Substance Abuse programme.
The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) has noted desperation is what pushes people to seek assistance at illegal rehabilitation centres.
In September, the department identified 66 illicit drug rehab centres over the past year.
DSD’s Joaehny Campher has witnessed a number of human rights violations which happen across these centres in the Western Cape.
He adds that the department has received complaints of client exploitation, extreme violence and in certain instances kidnappings.
The dire need for services and rehabilitation creates a lucrative business opportunity, the DSD representative said.
People pay ridiculous amounts for poor services.Joaehny Campher, Acting centre manager - Kensington Treatment Centre
The DSD has stated that it has engaged some facilities to assist them in becoming compliant with regulatory standards.
Legitimate institutions should have adequate staffing, with multidisciplinary members - this is a legislative requirement, Campher said.
A multi-disciplinary team in this context is, psychologists, nurses [and] social workers etc.Joaehny Campher, Acting centre manager - Kensington Treatment Centre
It must have adequate care in place for individuals as well as a structured programme, he added.
Scroll up to listen to the full audio.
