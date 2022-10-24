Streaming issues? Report here
Ramaphosa said little on Cabinet members implicated in state capture: Outa

24 October 2022 5:27 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
State Capture
OUTA
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Zondo commission
zondo commission report
State Capture Commission report

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday to reflect on what actions his Cabinet would take against perpetrators of state capture.

Africa Melane spoke to state capture portfolio manager at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA), Rudie Heyneke, for his reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the country on state capture.

  • The president summarised the findings of the Chief Justice’s state capture report.

  • At this stage, little was said about what will happen to the Cabinet members implicated in the report.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the response to the state capture report on 23 October 2022. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the response to the state capture report on 23 October 2022. Picture: GCIS

The final volume of the Zondo Commission’s State Capture report was handed over to the president earlier this year.

According to Heyneke, in Ramaphosa’s address, the president gave a good summary on the findings and recommendations of the report, however, he disappointingly said little on what would happen to the implicated Cabinet members.

We all heard the testimonies of these implicated individuals; we have read what the Chief Justice said in the report and four months down the line, the president said [he] will still think about what [he] wants to do about these characters and that was quite disappointing.

Rudie Heyneke, portfolio manager: State capture at Outa

However, Heyneke said that with the December conference fast approaching, he does not think anyone expected Ramaphosa to fire anyone at this stage but said this could have been done months ago.

One notable outcome of this address is that the Investigative Directorate will remain as a permanent corruption-busting entity.

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Ramaphosa said little on Cabinet members implicated in state capture: Outa




