SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps

24 October 2022 7:17 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Singer Whitney Houston
TikTok
the Prayer
TikTok stars

The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation.
SA TikTok star Whitney April. Picture: Supplied.
SA TikTok star Whitney April. Picture: Supplied.

RELATED: Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December

Make a note to remember the name Whitney April, because the chances are you're going to be hearing it a lot in the future.

The 25-year-old singer from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation after finding fame and fans on TikTok.

What started as the former teacher having a bit of fun uploading a few videos to the social media platform has led to her securing an international deal with Grammy winner PJ Morton's management team.

And to date, she's amassed over 1.2 million likes on TikTok.

April (and her proud Mom and Dad!) popped in to the CapeTalk studios at the weekend to have a chat with Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne Makwala King.

(Check out the full podcast of the interview below)

SA TikTok sensation Whitney April joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne Makwala King in studio at the weekend.
SA TikTok sensation Whitney April joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne Makwala King in studio at the weekend.

We have to ask, are you named after THE Whitney?

Yes I was! Dad is the big fan and he's the one who named me after her.

Whitney April, Singer

Tell us how you came to get 1.2 million likes on TikTok, that's a lot!

I joined TikTok during the 2020 lockdown...I saw a girl do a duet where you could sing with her and I did that - and I had about two followers at the time! Fast forward to 2022 and I'm signed to management because they saw my videos on there.

Whitney April, Singer

What's your musical background, what music did you listen to growing up?

We listened to a lot of gospel at home, but I actually grew up with a lot of Disney, and then I had voice lessons in high school.

Whitney April, Singer

You used to be a teacher, but you quit in June to do the music...

It's not that I didn't enjoy it, but something in me said, OK what's your true dream? I'm so much happier now I'm doing something I really, really love.

Whitney April, Singer

And during the course of the interview, Whitney earned herself one more fan. Check out this Tweet from comedian Marc Lottering who was listening in to the show!

SA TikTok sensation Whitney April joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne Makwala King in studio at the weekend.
SA TikTok sensation Whitney April joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne Makwala King in studio at the weekend.

Check out the video for Whitney's first single (available to download on all streaming platforms) The Prayer, with US singer Roderick Dixon:

RELATED: Belinda's Back! Whitney Houston tribute singer announces forthcoming CPT show




