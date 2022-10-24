Union urges educators to keep teaching matrics until the last possible day





Lester Kiewit spoke to the Professional Educators Union’s Ben Machipi about the difficulties learners may face with the upcoming matric exams.

The union is urging teachers to keep teaching students until the last possible day .

Some schools have had classes seven days a week to try and close the academic gap caused by the pandemic.

Picture: © paylessimages/123rf.com

The Professional Educators’ Union said the pandemic led to an academic gap which exposed this year’s matric students to immense pressure to try and catch up.

The union called on teachers to continue teaching as long as possible as the pupils will need support to pass their exams.

We are appealing to our educators in general to make sure that they teach [the students] until the last day because these learners need support so that they can succeed. Ben Machipi, Member - Professional Educators' Union

In addition to the academic gap, he said pupils could also be suffering from fatigue and burnout after putting in extra hours to try and catch up. Some even worked seven days a week.

Some schools went to the extent of having evening classes even after having classes during the day, Sunday to Sunday. Ben Machipi, Member - Professional Educators' Union

Listen to the audio above for more.