SA's next poet laureate? Meet Xabiso Vili, World Slam Poetry Championship winner
We just love a story of South Africans doing great things and here's another one.
The winner of the first-ever World Poetry Slam Championships in Brussels recently was from, you guessed it - Mzansi!
Xabiso Vili, who originally hails from the Eastern Cape, competed against 40 other 'slammers' from 37 countries and eventually scooped the top prize with his thought-provoking body of work, “Forget How To Die”.
The multi-award winning poet, performer, writer, new media artist, producer and social activist joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne Makwala King on Weekend Breakfast.
How and when were you introduced to poetry?
I remember Mr De Vos who was our P.E teacher but also our history teacher and he would just quote TS Elliot at us.Xabiso Vili, Poet/World Poetry Slam Champion 2022
Do you remember the first time you performed a poem for an audience?
It was actually Mr De Vos who encouraged me and I was such an awkward child and performing that poem for the first time, afterward, I just found myself floating off the ground.Xabiso Vili, Poet/World Poetry Slam Champion 2022
Why do you think some people struggle to embrace poetry and spoken word?
I think the way in which we are taught poetry is completely removed from our own identity as youth, as youngsters, as South Africans.Xabiso Vili, Poet/World Poetry Slam Champion 2022
Talk about poetry as a form of storytelling....
When I speak to Africans about their introduction to poetry, they'll talk about school, but forget to mention our grandmothers and intsomi and that's really where it starts.Xabiso Vili, Poet/World Poetry Slam Champion 2022
Check out Xabiso performing a the championships in Brussels last month:
RELATED: Down-to-earth role model Ernest St.Clair talks about his life since Popstars
More from Local
Cape Town transport plan: 'We must become a city of hope for South Africa'
The City of Cape Town has a new plan for lowering the cost of public transport while reducing time spent commuting.Read More
What to do when you are swarmed by bees?
Bees are an important part of our ecosystem but there have been cases of them swarming and stinging humans, so what causes this?Read More
Western Cape warns of social media scam claiming to offer housing opportunities
Western Cape infrastructure ministry urged citizens to beware of online housing scams.Read More
Berries ZA trying to clear cold storage congestion after Transnet strike
The Transnet strike resulted in 80 containers of berries being stuck in SA ports, now that it is over, what does this mean for the industry?Read More
SA should take US terrorism advisory quite seriously: Signal Risk director
On Wednesday, a warning was issued by the United States Embassy about a potential terrorist attack planned for the weekend of 29 October in the Sandton area.Read More
Best. Dad. Ever! Praise for Dad whose period package for daughter goes viral
Sthe Ndashe's post about his daughter's first period has gone viral with hundreds of comments praising his parenting style.Read More
CoCT has a contingency plan in case of terror attacks: JP Smith
On Wednesday, the United States Embassy warned of a possible terrorist attack in Sandton.Read More
Law does not permit a selective ban of certain dog breeds - City of Cape Town
After a recent mauling of a young child by a dog it has raised the question of liability and safety around dangerous dogs.Read More
Destigmatising and commercialising traditional medicine in South Africa
Traditional African practices have, over the years, seemed to have been gradually replaced by Western medicine.Read More