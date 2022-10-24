SA's next poet laureate? Meet Xabiso Vili, World Slam Poetry Championship winner





We just love a story of South Africans doing great things and here's another one.

The winner of the first-ever World Poetry Slam Championships in Brussels recently was from, you guessed it - Mzansi!

Xabiso Vili, who originally hails from the Eastern Cape, competed against 40 other 'slammers' from 37 countries and eventually scooped the top prize with his thought-provoking body of work, “Forget How To Die”.

The multi-award winning poet, performer, writer, new media artist, producer and social activist joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne Makwala King on Weekend Breakfast.

How and when were you introduced to poetry?

I remember Mr De Vos who was our P.E teacher but also our history teacher and he would just quote TS Elliot at us. Xabiso Vili, Poet/World Poetry Slam Champion 2022

Do you remember the first time you performed a poem for an audience?

It was actually Mr De Vos who encouraged me and I was such an awkward child and performing that poem for the first time, afterward, I just found myself floating off the ground. Xabiso Vili, Poet/World Poetry Slam Champion 2022

Why do you think some people struggle to embrace poetry and spoken word?

I think the way in which we are taught poetry is completely removed from our own identity as youth, as youngsters, as South Africans. Xabiso Vili, Poet/World Poetry Slam Champion 2022

Talk about poetry as a form of storytelling....

When I speak to Africans about their introduction to poetry, they'll talk about school, but forget to mention our grandmothers and intsomi and that's really where it starts. Xabiso Vili, Poet/World Poetry Slam Champion 2022

Check out Xabiso performing a the championships in Brussels last month:

RELATED: Down-to-earth role model Ernest St.Clair talks about his life since Popstars