Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe
Lester Kiewit spoke to the former South African women's 7's rugby coach, Paul Delport, about the country's underinvestment in women's professional rugby and the state of women's rugby in SA.
The team have lost matches against international heavyweights England, France and Fiji.
The former coach of the 7s team, Paul Delport, cited non-investment in women's rugby as a reason for leaving his post.
He said this is a major problem in South African women's rugby that has set the country back 'lightyears' from the rest of the globe.
Delport makes the example of international women's rugby players beginning their journey as young as five-years-old, whereas South African players only start to play in grade ten.
This is because of a general lack of investment in women's rugby as well a lack of a teams or clubs where girls can play until they reach high school level.
The decision is simple: you either want to do it or you don't. We need to invest in it properly and not say, 'ag, let's just do a little bit here, a little bit here, and see how it goes'. We are light years behind the rest of the world... not even just in investment but also in terms of our thinking.Paul Delport, Former coach - South African Women's 7s Rugby Team
You don't really factor in how big girls and women's sport is and how talented these women are until you're exposed to it... The ladies are incredible athletes, they are incredible rugby players, they have incredible skillsets, and they work hard and, I think, a lot of our problem is the vast majority of us don't know about women's sport, we don't know what goes into it, we don't know that it's actually on the same level as the men's game.Paul Delport, Former coach - South African Women's 7s Rugby Team
