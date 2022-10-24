Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
The Bookie's take on gambling
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tyrone Dobbin
Today at 17:05
Section 194 Inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:20
The US Terror Alert
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jasmine Opperman
Today at 17:45
Want to raise happy children? Take a leaf out of the Dutch book
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Potterton
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
What to do when you are swarmed by bees? Bees are an important part of our ecosystem but there have been cases of them swarming and stinging humans, so what causes this? 27 October 2022 10:33 AM
Western Cape warns of social media scam claiming to offer housing opportunities Western Cape infrastructure ministry urged citizens to beware of online housing scams. 27 October 2022 9:17 AM
Berries ZA trying to clear cold storage congestion after Transnet strike The Transnet strike resulted in 80 containers of berries being stuck in SA ports, now that it is over, what does this mean for the... 27 October 2022 8:28 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Net closes on Eskom state capture suspects Delivered to you every afternoon. 27 October 2022 11:58 AM
MANDY WIENER: There is no reason not to be prepared for State Capture 2.0 Our enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system need to be bolstered enough to deal with corruption, writes Mandy Wiener. 27 October 2022 3:49 AM
'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign' South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, f... 26 October 2022 7:50 PM
View all Politics
Climate crisis: NOTHING else matters as much – UN boss The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. Everything else, even war and economic turmoil, is a distraction. 27 October 2022 12:03 PM
SOE conditions for govt support a step in the right direction - economics expert On Wednesday, the finance minister delivered the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement and said that SOEs must comply with condition... 27 October 2022 5:46 AM
Power cuts to continue into weekend as generation reserves dwindle Eskom has warned that South Africans can expect varying stages of power cuts until midnight on Sunday. 27 October 2022 4:48 AM
View all Business
Catch Mzansi Tenors live at the Baxter Theatre this Friday Clarence Ford spoke to Sipho Fubesi, the brainchild behind the musical troupe, and a few of its members on their upcoming performa... 27 October 2022 4:49 AM
Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term' Government is looking at other means of raising revenue, not necessarily hiking tax rates says Deloitte's Nwabisa Ruka. 26 October 2022 8:53 PM
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
View all Sport
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia rehearses using nuclear weapons in Ukraine Vladimir Putin keeps threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. 27 October 2022 9:14 AM
'World’s dirtiest man' (94) dies shortly after taking first bath in decades Iranian villager Amou Haji refused soap and water for half a century, fearing it would make him sick. 26 October 2022 10:39 AM
[WATCH] Joe Biden (79), dazed and confused, gets lost in White House Garden Does the world’s most powerful person have dementia? 26 October 2022 9:18 AM
View all World
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city. 22 October 2022 11:15 AM
View all Africa
4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!' Calls to reduce the workweek are growing louder, but not everyone is convinced. 26 October 2022 1:58 PM
'Sex work is depraved and must not be legalised' The world’s oldest profession is also one of its most dangerous, leading to calls for its decriminalisation. 26 October 2022 12:06 PM
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe

24 October 2022 8:29 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
women's rugby
Women's Rugby World Cup
South African women's rugby
Investment in women's sport

The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup.

Lester Kiewit spoke to the former South African women's 7's rugby coach, Paul Delport, about the country's underinvestment in women's professional rugby and the state of women's rugby in SA.

The Springbok Women's squad for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand was named in Cape Town on 21 September 2022. Picture: @WomenBoks/Twitter
The Springbok Women's squad for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand was named in Cape Town on 21 September 2022. Picture: @WomenBoks/Twitter

The team have lost matches against international heavyweights England, France and Fiji.

The former coach of the 7s team, Paul Delport, cited non-investment in women's rugby as a reason for leaving his post.

He said this is a major problem in South African women's rugby that has set the country back 'lightyears' from the rest of the globe.

Delport makes the example of international women's rugby players beginning their journey as young as five-years-old, whereas South African players only start to play in grade ten.

This is because of a general lack of investment in women's rugby as well a lack of a teams or clubs where girls can play until they reach high school level.

The decision is simple: you either want to do it or you don't. We need to invest in it properly and not say, 'ag, let's just do a little bit here, a little bit here, and see how it goes'. We are light years behind the rest of the world... not even just in investment but also in terms of our thinking.

Paul Delport, Former coach - South African Women's 7s Rugby Team

You don't really factor in how big girls and women's sport is and how talented these women are until you're exposed to it... The ladies are incredible athletes, they are incredible rugby players, they have incredible skillsets, and they work hard and, I think, a lot of our problem is the vast majority of us don't know about women's sport, we don't know what goes into it, we don't know that it's actually on the same level as the men's game.

Paul Delport, Former coach - South African Women's 7s Rugby Team

Scroll up for the full interview.




24 October 2022 8:29 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
women's rugby
Women's Rugby World Cup
South African women's rugby
Investment in women's sport

More from Sport

Samia Kabeya trying to block a jammer from passing her. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team

27 October 2022 11:24 AM

Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovered how this niche sport is empowering women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana celebrate their victory in the Women's African Cup of Nations final against Morocco on 23 July 2022. Picture: @CAFwomen/Twitter

Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup

22 October 2022 1:27 PM

South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @MercedesEQFE/Twitter

Cape Town to host Formula E race in February

20 October 2022 6:00 AM

E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world championship on 25 February 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stephen Mokoka successfully defends his Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title on Sunday, 16 October 2022. Picture: @CTMarathon/ Twitter.

Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title

16 October 2022 11:12 AM

The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru came second (2:11:26) and third respectively (2:11:52).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Dean du Plessis, the world's first blind cricket commentator, posted on Facebook

Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones

15 October 2022 2:13 PM

Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© boggy22/123rf.com

Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million

14 October 2022 11:41 AM

Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dolgachov/123rf.com

Why free-to-air platforms need full access to broadcast national sporting events

13 October 2022 11:56 AM

Sports has the power to connect a nation, particularly during events featuring major national teams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Runner's Guide To This Year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

12 October 2022 12:08 PM

Here is the ultimate checklist for this year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon runners to tick off before hitting the road.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Raemondo Lessing hits the waves. Picture: Supplied

Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time

10 October 2022 7:21 AM

South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mali beat Tunisia in their Africa Cup of Nations match on 12 January 2022. Picture: @CAF_Online/Twitter

Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights

5 October 2022 4:45 PM

Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights because the required infrastructure is not ready.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town transport plan: 'We must become a city of hope for South Africa'

Business Local

Russia rehearses using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

World

Law does not permit a selective ban of certain dog breeds - City of Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Ekurhuleni Municipality's insourcing of workers unsustainable, study finds

27 October 2022 3:59 PM

JHB Pride in Sandton will continue as planned amid US Embassy terrorism warning

27 October 2022 3:51 PM

WC police recover stolen truck with over R2m worth of booze

27 October 2022 3:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA