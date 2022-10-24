Media denied chance to probe Ramaphosa on state capture: OpenSecrets director





Lester Kiewit spoke to OpenSecrets director, Hennie Van Vuuren, about the outcomes of the president’s address to the nation.

President Ramaphosa spoke to the nation about the actions that would be taken to address the findings of the State Capture report .

Van Vuuren believes the media should have been given an opportunity to probe the president on his decisions.

FILE: Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and President Cyril Ramaphosa stand as a backdrop to hard copies of the final parts of the State Capture report on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. Picture: GCIS

The final part of the state capture report, which was six years in the making, was handed to the president in June this year.

On Sunday, he addressed the nation to discuss how he planned to deal with the findings and recommendations of the report.

Van Vuuren said that the decisions made moving forward were extremely important in determining the value of the Zondo Commission and moving forward as a country.

The direction which is given from here on out would either validate the billion rand that was spent on the Zondo Commission or nixes it. Hennie Van Vuuren, OpenSecrets director

He also said he would’ve liked to see the president having a firmer voice on how he plans to handle the findings of the report and also thinks the media should have neem given an opportunity to ask questions about the way forward.

I think he denied us again the opportunity to probe the decisions he has made. Hennie Van Vuuren, OpenSecrets director

