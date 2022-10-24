Video of German UCT student speaking fluent isiXhosa goes viral





"This white guy is speaking Xhosa!"

A staff member at a Cape Town petrol station is one of several mother-tongue isiXhosa speakers who have been left agog at the language skills of a foreign student who has been in the country only a matter of months.

A video shared to social media by UCT student Noah Baier has gone viral, after it showed the Frankfurt native, speaking near-fluent isiXhosa to South Africans in Cape Town.

In the video, which has racked up close to 180 000 views on YouTube and 5 000 likes on TikTok, Baier explains how it came to be that he's able to prattle away like a local.

I've left Germany for South Africa a couple of months ago and besides learning English, I've taken language classes in Xhosa. Noah Baier, UCT Student/YouTube Vlogger

In one humorous exchange with two stunned isiXhosa-speaking women, one of the women tells him, "so we can't gossip about you, ne?"

Baier says he's always received with appreciation, when isiXhosa speakers see he's making the effort to bridge the language gap.

I've noticed that Xhosa people are super happy when they see you speak to them in their language. Noah Baier, UCT Student/YouTube Vlogger

A video of a white man who moved from Germany to SA 6 months ago popped up on my YouTube. Enrolled for isiXhosa classes at YouSeeTee and he is speaking fluent isiXhosa with the locals. Even the clicks are perfect. ' ESIHLE. (@Mntwanelanga) October 22, 2022

These Twitter users seem super impressed with Noah's efforts, but also question why so few non-Xhosa people in Mzansi seem willing to make a similar effort.

He's really good. Just shows that anyone can learn a language if they really want to ' Marcia (@marcia_breeze) October 23, 2022

Noah's isiXhosa is impressive. https://t.co/f3r0znzjf3 ' Khatazamageza | The Azanian Chief (@khatazamageza) October 23, 2022

I don't like it when people make it seem like yt people should be applauded for learning our languages. We speak English on a daily and it's not our language. Wheen you move to Germany regardless of the race you'll have to learn German. No biggie.. ' SaneleKwanda (@SNgcwangu) October 23, 2022

20, 30, 40 yes in SA and you still can't say dumelang? Le kae? Re gona? I'm in East Africa and I am learning their langauge. Yes most ppl dont know English hence learning Swahili BUT the other plus is people are more welcoming when you make an effort to learn their language. ' Ntime@Peter 🏳️‍🌈🇿🇦🌈 (@NtimePeter1) October 23, 2022

"It's not perfect, but I'm trying," says Baier bashfully at the end of the video.

Well, we appreciate the effort Noah! Wenze kakuhle!

