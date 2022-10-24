Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman





Clarence Ford interviews Accountability Now director, Paul Hoffman, about Ramaphosa’s address.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa presented his long-anticipated plan to implement Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s recommendations.

Ramaphosa committed to implementing several of the more than 300 recommendations in the State Capture Commission of Inquiry reports.

He was, however, not ready to sign off on some of the bolder suggestions just yet.

He failed to sign off on a new commission of inquiry into Prasa or the establishment of an independent Public Procurement Anti-Corruption Agency and a Permanent Anti-Corruption Commission.

Ramaphosa did announce stricter rules for state-owned enterprises and that he is making the Investigating Directorate permanent.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the response to the state capture report on 23 October 2022. Picture: GCIS

Recreating the Scorpions… is not the right thing to do. We all know what happened to the Scorpions… Making the Investigating Directorate a permanent institution is going to help nobody. Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

Do turkeys vote for Christmas? The dilemma in which the ANC finds itself now is that it is rapidly rebranding itself from being the party of liberation to being the party of corruption… It must expect the people of South Africa to turn against it at the polls in 2024… Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

For a decade, Accountability Now has been advocating for the establishment of a new Chapter Nine institution that has a mandate to prevent, combat, investigate, and prosecute serious corruption involving enormous amounts.

Such an institution would then report to Parliament instead of the executive.

It’s very sad that the NPA is as bad as it is… It’s the fault of politicians who have deprived it of resources… and planted a great number of saboteurs… Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

Ramaphosa has really let our whistle-blowers down. And without whistle-blowers, state capture continues… Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

