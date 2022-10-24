Anti-GBV groups call for electoral reform as child rapist reinstated as mayor
Lester Kiewit spoke to anti gender-based violence activist, and co-founder and co-director of The Embrace Project, Lee-Anne Germanos about the reinstatement of a convicted child rapist as Kannaland mayor.
Donson was ousted after a vote of no confidence.
His party won a recent vote of no confidence against the mayor and reinstated Donson.
Donson was the mayor of Kannaland but was removed through a vote of no confidence in January.
However, Donson’s party, Independent Civic Organisation of SA (ICOSA) benefitted from a successful vote of no confidence against the African National Congress mayor, and reinstated Donson to the position.
Germanos had said the initial removal of Donson was a victory not only for victims of GBV but also for democracy.
She said that she is unfortunately not surprised that Donson, and his deputy Werner Meshoa, who is a convicted fraudster, were able to regain their position and said the electoral rules around public officials nominated to office need to be changed.
The only reason they were ousted was because of a vote of no confidence against them, not because they were disqualified or found ineligible to stand.Lee-Anne Germanos, anti-GBV activist, and co-founder and co-director of The Embrace Project
She said the Embrace Project has started a petition to change these electoral rules and has lobbied the Independent Electoral Commission and Parliament to amend the system.
