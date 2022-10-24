Concern growing for teens missing from Stellenbosch since Friday
Have YOU seen this young couple?
18-year-old Leila Lees and her boyfriend Ethan Kirkland, 22, have been missing from Stellenbosch since Friday evening.
"The couple were last seen leaving The Niche apartment block, where Kirkland stays, at around midnight on Friday 21 October, according to Mila Lees, Leila’s sister," according to Matie Media.
They were driving a maroon Subaru Forester.
SAPS has confirmed that a search for the couple is underway and an investigation has been launched into their disappearance.
It's believed a Whatsapp group dedicated to finding the couple has over 500 members.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stop on 0860010111.
