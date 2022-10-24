[WATCH] Russian oligarch sends insanely opulent R9bn superyacht to Cape Town





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 7:35).

A R9 billion superyacht owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch, Alexey Mordashov, is on its way to Cape Town, according to private tracking site MarineTraffic.

The 141-meter “The Nord” left Hong Kong on Thursday after pressure from the US State Department.

It is expected in Cape Town on 9 November.

Mordashov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, is the second-richest man in Russia.

In case you’ve ever wanted to see a R9 billion superyacht… It’s going to take 19 days to arrive in Cape Town… I’m not sure why we’re allowing him in our waters… Barbara Friedman, Presenter - Barb's Wire

It’s got two helicopter platforms, a hangar, swimming pools, elevators, gyms, saunas, cinemas… Barbara Friedman, Presenter - Barb's Wire

Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen (skip to 7:35).