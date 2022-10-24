[WATCH] Russian oligarch sends insanely opulent R9bn superyacht to Cape Town
RELATED: Ban Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov from docking his superyacht in Cape Town - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 7:35).
A R9 billion superyacht owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch, Alexey Mordashov, is on its way to Cape Town, according to private tracking site MarineTraffic.
The 141-meter “The Nord” left Hong Kong on Thursday after pressure from the US State Department.
It is expected in Cape Town on 9 November.
Mordashov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, is the second-richest man in Russia.
ALSO BY FRIEDMAN: China’s former leader Hu Jintao physically removed from CPC Congress
In case you’ve ever wanted to see a R9 billion superyacht… It’s going to take 19 days to arrive in Cape Town… I’m not sure why we’re allowing him in our waters…Barbara Friedman, Presenter - Barb's Wire
It’s got two helicopter platforms, a hangar, swimming pools, elevators, gyms, saunas, cinemas…Barbara Friedman, Presenter - Barb's Wire
Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen (skip to 7:35).
