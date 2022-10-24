Rishi Sunak the frontrunner to take over as British prime minister
Clarence Ford spoke to Eyewitness News United Kingdom correspondent Gavin Grey about what we are seeing in the UK’s leadership contest.
Former premier Boris Johnson pulled out of the Conservative party leadership contest.
Rishi Sunak looks to be the favourite to take over Liz Truss’s former position.
After only 45 days in office, Liz Truss resigned as British prime minister last week Thursday.
Former Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak looks likely to be elected the next British prime minister, according to Grey.
The former premier Boris Johnson was also attempting to go for the position but pulled out of the race, apparently in the interest of not dividing the party.
Prospective candidates will need to secure the backing of 100 Tory members of parliament by Monday afternoon in order to secure the position.
Grey said Sunak appears to have more than enough support to win, and his candidacy appears to have led to an increase in the strength of the pound.
However, despite the support for Sunak seeming strong, he said that the people seem to be losing faith in the conservative party as Sunak would be the third prime minister in six weeks.
Many experts are saying no party has ever recovered from the sort of polling that the Conservatives currently have.Gavin Grey, Eyewitness News United Kingdom correspondent
He said that people seem to be fed up with inconsistency and change but that some stability could see a change in the polls.
Listen to the audio above for more.
