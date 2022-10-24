Parents distressed over struggle to get children's IDs before matric exams
Clarence Ford spoke to researcher at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape, Ruth Hall, and reporter Marianne Merten about what transpired at Home Affairs.
-
Parents of matric students were trying to get IDs for their children so they can write their exams.
-
Home Affairs allegedly tried to close their doors 30 minutes early and told everyone in the queue they would have to come back on Monday.
If the learners do not have their documentation, they will not be allowed into the exam venue and will have to defer writing until next year.
Hall was in the queue on Friday and said the chaos started when someone working at Home Affairs came out 30 minutes before the building was supposed to close and said they were closing the doors and people would have to return on Monday.
Many of the parents said they had applied months ago and had been unable to collect and urged the staff at Home Affairs to just allow their children in to collect their documents.
What ensued was really a physical struggle as the staff of Home Affairs, together with the security guards tried to close the door and the parents… were trying to stop the doors from being closed.Ruth Hall, researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape
She said the rest of the queue was calling on Home Affairs to just allow the learners to get their documents while the students seemed to be shocked and traumatised by the experience.
Merten said this incident further exposes the deep issues within Home Affairs that have been ongoing for years.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : Qama Qukula/CapeTalk
More from Local
How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property
Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones of wealth creation'.Read More
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'
Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture together with five co-accused on Thursday.Read More
Cape Town transport plan: 'We must become a city of hope for South Africa'
The City of Cape Town has a new plan for lowering the cost of public transport while reducing time spent commuting.Read More
What to do when you are swarmed by bees?
Bees are an important part of our ecosystem but there have been cases of them swarming and stinging humans, so what causes this?Read More
Western Cape warns of social media scam claiming to offer housing opportunities
Western Cape infrastructure ministry urged citizens to beware of online housing scams.Read More
Berries ZA trying to clear cold storage congestion after Transnet strike
The Transnet strike resulted in 80 containers of berries being stuck in SA ports, now that it is over, what does this mean for the industry?Read More
SA should take US terrorism advisory quite seriously: Signal Risk director
On Wednesday, a warning was issued by the United States Embassy about a potential terrorist attack planned for the weekend of 29 October in the Sandton area.Read More
Best. Dad. Ever! Praise for Dad whose period package for daughter goes viral
Sthe Ndashe's post about his daughter's first period has gone viral with hundreds of comments praising his parenting style.Read More
CoCT has a contingency plan in case of terror attacks: JP Smith
On Wednesday, the United States Embassy warned of a possible terrorist attack in Sandton.Read More