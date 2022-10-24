Parents distressed over struggle to get children's IDs before matric exams





Clarence Ford spoke to researcher at the Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape, Ruth Hall, and reporter Marianne Merten about what transpired at Home Affairs.

Parents of matric students were trying to get IDs for their children so they can write their exams .

Home Affairs allegedly tried to close their doors 30 minutes early and told everyone in the queue they would have to come back on Monday.

FILE: Learners will not be allowed into the exam venue without their Identity Documents. Picture: F1 Digitals from Pixabay

If the learners do not have their documentation, they will not be allowed into the exam venue and will have to defer writing until next year.

Hall was in the queue on Friday and said the chaos started when someone working at Home Affairs came out 30 minutes before the building was supposed to close and said they were closing the doors and people would have to return on Monday.

Many of the parents said they had applied months ago and had been unable to collect and urged the staff at Home Affairs to just allow their children in to collect their documents.

What ensued was really a physical struggle as the staff of Home Affairs, together with the security guards tried to close the door and the parents… were trying to stop the doors from being closed. Ruth Hall, researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape

She said the rest of the queue was calling on Home Affairs to just allow the learners to get their documents while the students seemed to be shocked and traumatised by the experience.

Merten said this incident further exposes the deep issues within Home Affairs that have been ongoing for years.

