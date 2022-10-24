[WATCH] China’s former leader Hu Jintao physically removed from CPC Congress
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
Strange footage of officials physically and publicly removing China’s previous President, Hu Jintao, from the stage during the Communist Party Congress is causing much speculation.
Jintao, leader of the Chinese Communist Party from 2002 to 2012, has since disappeared.
Many of Jintao’s allies have been arrested in purges ordered by Xi, who may have just deliberately and cruelly humiliated his predecessor.
#China: Former President & General Secretary of China, Hu #Jintao, Xi #Jinping's predecessor, has been physically removed from Communist Party Congress and has since disappeared. pic.twitter.com/yWHASApF9n— Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) October 22, 2022
It’s a very strange Congress. So formal… then the former Chinese leader is escorted out. Very strange footage… The guy escorting him out is holding something in his hand… It’s strange… he doesn’t want to go…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
ALSO BY FRIEDMAN: Russian oligarch sends insanely opulent R9bn superyacht to Cape Town
Go look at it. What do you think? … He might be in a hospital somewhere… Reformers… are out…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen.
