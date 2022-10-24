‘I would only vote for the ANC if Lindiwe Sisulu became leader’ - Allan Boesak





Clarence Ford spoke to anti-apartheid activist, Reverend Allan Boesak, about his strong endorsement for Lindiwe Sisulu as president of the African National Congress and, by implication, the country.

Boesak has expressed strong support for Sisulu .

He said that he would only support the ANC with her in power.

Image screengrab: University of the Western Cape/YouTube

On Lester Kiewits’s show on Friday, Boesak declared his support for Sisulu in the ANC's presidential race.

She is one of the very few against whom not a single black mark can be ticked in terms of corruption. Reverend Allan Boesak, Anti-Apartheid Activist

Boesak said that Sisulu has been faced with immense sexism and patriarchal attitudes but has always responded with professionalism and logic.

He said the ANC is and always has been a patriarchal organisation which created challenges for someone like Sisulu to rise to power.

He went on to say he would only consider voting for the ANC if Sisulu became the party leader.

The only reason I would ever hope to vote for the African National Congress is when somebody like Lindiwe Sisulu has become the leader. Reverend Allan Boesak, Anti-Apartheid Activist

Boesak said the media has been unfairly biased towards Cyril Ramaphosa and if they gave Sisulu a fair chance people may understand why he advocates for her so strongly.

