Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa
State capture recommendations: President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate would be made permanent with powers similar to those of the disbanded Scorpions. The Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Anton Du Plessis sheds light on this development.
The Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola responds to State Capture recommendations.
Whistleblowers comment on Ramaphosa's commending them for coming out and contributing to state capture. Whistleblower and former CEO of Trillian, Bianca Goodson, says words like “mpimpi” remain an issue while whistleblower should be celebrated.
Three former presidents take a swipe at President Ramaphosa and the current state of the country. What exactly did they say and how does this position Ramaphosa? Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics editor provides an update on these happenings.
The case of the 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo, who was brutally murdered resumes and we get an update from Kgomotso Modise who is the Eyewitness News reporter in court.
Gauteng Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela is to release the Gauteng COVID-19 Household Travel Survey Report. Diale-Tlabela joined Mandy Weiner and the team to unpack the report.
Trade union federation Cosatu's public service unions media briefing on the collapse of salary negotiations in the public service. Nokukhanya Mntambo – Eyewitness News Reporter has all the details.
Boris Johnson bows out of the race for the next UK Prime Minister, what now? Gail Downey - UK Journalist gives us a detailed report.
This article first appeared on 702 : Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa
More from Local
Mpofu's walk out a clear attempt to undermine parliament's process: Casac
Another twist has come in the hearing of Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane as her legal representative walked out of proceedings.Read More
Judgement reveals Western Cape gangsters are tied up with top cops
Judge Daniel Thulare has produced a damning written judgement exposing a direct link between Cape gangs and the police.Read More
Thousands expected to watch King Misuzulu receive certificate of recognition
On Saturday, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will have his certificate of recognition handover ceremony at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.Read More
After US terror alert, Sandton restaurants on high alert but will keep trading
Many are on high alert after the US embassy issued a warning of a potential terror attack in Sandton, so how could this affect local businesses?Read More
How illegal vehicle imports impact South Africa
KIA South Africa CEO, Gary Scott said ghost exports are the modus operandi for the unlawful trade.Read More
'US embassy terror alert unusual for diplomatic relations between SA, US'
Retired American diplomat Brooks Spector said that according to protocol, it is unusual that the warning was issued without the knowledge of the host country.Read More
How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property
Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones of wealth creation'.Read More
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'
Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture together with five co-accused on Thursday.Read More
Cape Town transport plan: 'We must become a city of hope for South Africa'
The City of Cape Town has a new plan for lowering the cost of public transport while reducing time spent commuting.Read More
More from Politics
Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi
South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Net closes on Eskom state capture suspects
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
MANDY WIENER: There is no reason not to be prepared for State Capture 2.0
Our enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system need to be bolstered enough to deal with corruption, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
'Govt revenue is beginning to exceed non-interest spending - a positive sign'
South Africa IS beginning to dig itself out of a self-created pit of debt says National Treasury's Ismail Momoniat (think Eskom, for example).Read More
Sars state capture ops alone contributed R4 billion to fiscus - Kieswetter
A feature of Wednesday's mini-budget was an unexpected 'extra' R83.5 billion in tax revenues.Read More
New WC ActionSA chairperson says leaving the DA was not an easy decision
Former Democratic Alliance member Michelle Wasserman has been appointed as ActionSA's Western Cape chairperson.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: former president Kgalema Motlanthe
How can the country move forward from all its struggles? 'Politricking with Tshidi Madia' interrogates our former leader, Kgalema Motlanthe.Read More
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries
Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.Read More
More from Podcasts
Midday Report Express: Liz Truss, Rand Water and an update from KZN's NDPP
We give SA politics a break as the spotlight is on Liz Truss, the UK prime minister who quit yesterday after just 44 days on the seat that is proving to be hot. The Midday Report Express team has this story and others below.Read More
Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children
Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? Mandy Weiner unpacks this and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams
Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is still holding the fort this week and delivered the below interviews.Read More
The Midday Report Express: An exclusive with Paul Mashatile
Today's Midday Report Express comprises of the second episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, where she got an exclusive from Paul Mashatile and so much more.Read More