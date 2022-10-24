



State capture recommendations: President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate would be made permanent with powers similar to those of the disbanded Scorpions. The Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Anton Du Plessis sheds light on this development.

The Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola responds to State Capture recommendations.

Whistleblowers comment on Ramaphosa's commending them for coming out and contributing to state capture. Whistleblower and former CEO of Trillian, Bianca Goodson, says words like “mpimpi” remain an issue while whistleblower should be celebrated.

Three former presidents take a swipe at President Ramaphosa and the current state of the country. What exactly did they say and how does this position Ramaphosa? Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics editor provides an update on these happenings.

The case of the 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo, who was brutally murdered resumes and we get an update from Kgomotso Modise who is the Eyewitness News reporter in court.

Gauteng Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela is to release the Gauteng COVID-19 Household Travel Survey Report. Diale-Tlabela joined Mandy Weiner and the team to unpack the report.

Trade union federation Cosatu's public service unions media briefing on the collapse of salary negotiations in the public service. Nokukhanya Mntambo – Eyewitness News Reporter has all the details.

Boris Johnson bows out of the race for the next UK Prime Minister, what now? Gail Downey - UK Journalist gives us a detailed report.

This article first appeared on 702 : Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa