Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa

Today at 15:50
V&A Waterfront, in Cape Town, now almost back to its normal trading pattern
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Green - CEO at V&A Waterfront
Today at 16:05
KAROO SUITE 2 KAROONAGTE – THEATRE ON THE BAY NOV 2022 Deon Meyer & Coenie de Villiers -
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Coenie de Villiers
Today at 16:20
Book Review with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Want to raise happy children? Rake a leaf out of the Dutch book
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Potterton
Today at 17:05
The Section 194 Inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:20
The Seven Moons
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shehan Karunatilaka
Today at 17:45
Nick Turner Trio feat Schalk Joubert and Jonny Blundell @ The Alma Cafe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Green - CEO at V&A Waterfront
Latest Local
Mpofu's walk out a clear attempt to undermine parliament's process: Casac Another twist has come in the hearing of Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane as her legal representative walked out of proceeding... 28 October 2022 8:21 AM
Judgement reveals Western Cape gangsters are tied up with top cops Judge Daniel Thulare has produced a damning written judgement exposing a direct link between Cape gangs and the police. 28 October 2022 7:25 AM
Thousands expected to watch King Misuzulu receive certificate of recognition On Saturday, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will have his certificate of recognition handover ceremony at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. 28 October 2022 6:29 AM
View all Local
Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi. 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA' Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture... 27 October 2022 5:05 PM
The Midday Report Express: Net closes on Eskom state capture suspects Delivered to you every afternoon. 27 October 2022 11:58 AM
View all Politics
Elon Musk (finally!) buys Twitter for R800bn, then promptly fires top execs His $44 billion acquisition puts an end to six months of legal dramas over the future of the influencial social media company. 28 October 2022 9:22 AM
SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merc... 27 October 2022 7:39 PM
Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Stephen van Coller, who's led the turnaround strategy at EOH Holdings after it was hit by a c... 27 October 2022 6:19 PM
View all Business
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to celebrate spooky season this Halloweekend Show off your dress-up skills and enjoy 5 ways to get into the spooky spirit this weekend. 28 October 2022 9:30 AM
How a friend's mammogram appointment helped save Amy MacIver's life On 23 October 2021, Amy MacIver decided to accompany her good friend to a mammogram appointment - something that ended up changing... 28 October 2022 4:41 AM
How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones... 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
View all Sport
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Woman swallowed whole by 7-metre python Investigators say the python ate a 54-year-old woman who was on her way home from work at a rubber plantation in Indonesia. 27 October 2022 1:31 PM
Climate crisis: NOTHING else matters as much – UN boss The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. Everything else, even war and economic turmoil, is a distraction. 27 October 2022 12:03 PM
Russia rehearses using nuclear weapons in Ukraine Vladimir Putin keeps threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. 27 October 2022 9:14 AM
View all World
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!' Calls to reduce the workweek are growing louder, but not everyone is convinced. 26 October 2022 1:58 PM
'Sex work is depraved and must not be legalised' The world’s oldest profession is also one of its most dangerous, leading to calls for its decriminalisation. 26 October 2022 12:06 PM
View all Opinion
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa

24 October 2022 11:42 AM
by Duduzile Masuku
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
UK Prime Minister
Cosatu and Satawu

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents publicly criticising Ramaphosa’s leadership this past weekend. Mandy Wiener and the team dive into this story and more.

State capture recommendations: President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate would be made permanent with powers similar to those of the disbanded Scorpions. The Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Anton Du Plessis sheds light on this development.

The Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola responds to State Capture recommendations.

Whistleblowers comment on Ramaphosa's commending them for coming out and contributing to state capture. Whistleblower and former CEO of Trillian, Bianca Goodson, says words like “mpimpi” remain an issue while whistleblower should be celebrated.

Three former presidents take a swipe at President Ramaphosa and the current state of the country. What exactly did they say and how does this position Ramaphosa? Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior politics editor provides an update on these happenings.

The case of the 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo, who was brutally murdered resumes and we get an update from Kgomotso Modise who is the Eyewitness News reporter in court.

Gauteng Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela is to release the Gauteng COVID-19 Household Travel Survey Report. Diale-Tlabela joined Mandy Weiner and the team to unpack the report.

Trade union federation Cosatu's public service unions media briefing on the collapse of salary negotiations in the public service. Nokukhanya Mntambo – Eyewitness News Reporter has all the details.

Boris Johnson bows out of the race for the next UK Prime Minister, what now? Gail Downey - UK Journalist gives us a detailed report.


