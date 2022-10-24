Free concert series returns to Silo District at V & A Waterfront this summer





If you love music and you love free events in the Mother City, listen up!

The free live music concerts at the Silo District at the V & A Waterfront are set to return this summer.

Established in 2018, the concerts quickly gained popularity and soon became an annual series of events, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought an end to public events.

But now they're back!

The Silo Concerts will take place in front of the restaurants against the Zeitz MOCAA every first Friday of the month at 7pm, from 4 November through to April 2023.

After a two-year hiatus, we’re so happy to have the Silo Concerts return and to be able to put on a great show for our visitors, once again, while supporting and showcasing the best of local talent. Tinyiko Mageza, marketing executive - V&A Waterfront

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will kick things off with the first concert on Friday, 4 November.

December's headliner will be none other than South African trumpeter and vocalist, Mandisi Dyantyis.

Check out the full line-up:

Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

Date Friday, 4 November 2022

Venue Silo District, against MOCAA building opposite Si

Cost Free

Time: 7pm

Mandisi Dyantyis

Date Friday, 2 December 2022

Venue Silo District, against MOCAA building opposite Si

Cost Free

This Thing Called Swing - featuring Swing All Stars Big Band

Date Friday, 6 January 2023

Venue Silo District, against MOCAA building opposite Si

Cost Free

Time: 7pm

Puesta Del Sol - featuring Corazon 10-piece Salsa Band and Salsa DJs

Date Friday, 3 February 2023

Venue Silo District, against MOCAA building opposite Si

Cost Free

Time: 7pm

Andrew Young & Don Vino

Date Friday, 3 March 2023

Venue Silo District, against MOCAA building opposite Si

Cost Free

Time: 7pm

Judith Sephuma

Date Friday, 7 April 2023

Venue Silo District, against MOCAA building opposite Si

Cost Free

Time: 7pm

