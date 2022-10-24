What to expect from the reopening of Cape Town fave, Belthazar
Pippa Hudson speaks to co-owner of the Slick Group, which includes Belthazar as well as its sister restaurant Gibson's Gourmet Burgers & Ribs, Ian Halfon, about the Belthazar's reopening in November and what changes the customers can expect from the Cape Town staple.
The restaurant and wine bar, which opened in 2003, has racked up numerous awards including Best Steakhouse in South Africa, the Best Seafood in Cape Town, and the biggest wine by glass bar in the world.
Though it wants to remain close to its 'theatre of food and wine' theme, Halfon says that they want to do things differently this time.
He says that even though Belthazar is still a luxury brand, there have been changes to its pricing and value proposition.
It will also be targeting locals after the impact of the pandemic practically erased tourists and cut their blood supply off.
Since Covid, everybody's had to pivot and the whole world has been reset and we've changed... We really want to try and get as many locals as possible because we were caught at the wrong place at the wrong time.Ian Halfon, co-owner - The Slick Group
The [V&A] Waterfront has been amazing to us but, unfortunately, this was a major, major tourist destination and our blood supply was cut off. It was just not a sustainable model. So, now, we're trying to be mutually inclusive.Ian Halfon, co-owner - The Slick Group
Belthazar will be introducing its discount loyalty card where consumers will have 10% of the value of the bill loaded onto the card.
They can, then, redeem this value with their next meal - which is also redeemable at Gibson's Gourmet Burgers & Ribs if they are looking for something more casual.
Find out more about Belthazar here.
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to celebrate spooky season this Halloweekend
Show off your dress-up skills and enjoy 5 ways to get into the spooky spirit this weekend.Read More
How a friend's mammogram appointment helped save Amy MacIver's life
On 23 October 2021, Amy MacIver decided to accompany her good friend to a mammogram appointment - something that ended up changing her entire life.Read More
SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert
Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merchants.Read More
How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property
Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones of wealth creation'.Read More
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team
Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovered how this niche sport is empowering women.Read More
It's back! Tickets go on sale for the Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2023
After a three-year COVID-imposed hiatus, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival is back!Read More
Best. Dad. Ever! Praise for Dad whose period package for daughter goes viral
Sthe Ndashe's post about his daughter's first period has gone viral with hundreds of comments praising his parenting style.Read More
Catch Mzansi Tenors live at the Baxter Theatre this Friday
Clarence Ford spoke to Sipho Fubesi, the brainchild behind the musical troupe, and a few of its members on their upcoming performance.Read More
Mini-budget: 'No clear indication of tax rate increases in the short term'
Government is looking at other means of raising revenue, not necessarily hiking tax rates says Deloitte's Nwabisa Ruka.Read More