What to expect from the reopening of Cape Town fave, Belthazar





Pippa Hudson speaks to co-owner of the Slick Group, which includes Belthazar as well as its sister restaurant Gibson's Gourmet Burgers & Ribs, Ian Halfon, about the Belthazar's reopening in November and what changes the customers can expect from the Cape Town staple.

The restaurant and wine bar, which opened in 2003, has racked up numerous awards including Best Steakhouse in South Africa, the Best Seafood in Cape Town, and the biggest wine by glass bar in the world.

Though it wants to remain close to its 'theatre of food and wine' theme, Halfon says that they want to do things differently this time.

He says that even though Belthazar is still a luxury brand, there have been changes to its pricing and value proposition.

It will also be targeting locals after the impact of the pandemic practically erased tourists and cut their blood supply off.

Since Covid, everybody's had to pivot and the whole world has been reset and we've changed... We really want to try and get as many locals as possible because we were caught at the wrong place at the wrong time. Ian Halfon, co-owner - The Slick Group

The [V&A] Waterfront has been amazing to us but, unfortunately, this was a major, major tourist destination and our blood supply was cut off. It was just not a sustainable model. So, now, we're trying to be mutually inclusive. Ian Halfon, co-owner - The Slick Group

Belthazar will be introducing its discount loyalty card where consumers will have 10% of the value of the bill loaded onto the card.

They can, then, redeem this value with their next meal - which is also redeemable at Gibson's Gourmet Burgers & Ribs if they are looking for something more casual.

Find out more about Belthazar here.

Scroll up for the full interview.