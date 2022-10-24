War crime: Russia carries on destroying Ukraine’s electricity grid





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 1:53).

Russia launched massive strikes over the weekend, targeting Ukraine’s electricity grid.

The attacks hit infrastructure across the entire country, plunging millions of people into darkness.

Russia has destroyed at least a third of Ukraine’s power stations since last week Monday.

Attacking civilian infrastructure such as power stations is a war crime.

Targeting civilian infrastructure is a war crime. © bengingell/123rf.com

RELATED: What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities?

It’s carrying on, this huge targeting of the Ukrainian energy grid… Very widescale… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Ukraine is alleging that Russia is planning to use a ‘dirty bomb’… putting radioactive material into a bomb… an anti-civilian move… The war has taken an ugly turn… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 1:53).