War crime: Russia carries on destroying Ukraine’s electricity grid
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 1:53).
Russia launched massive strikes over the weekend, targeting Ukraine’s electricity grid.
The attacks hit infrastructure across the entire country, plunging millions of people into darkness.
Russia has destroyed at least a third of Ukraine’s power stations since last week Monday.
Attacking civilian infrastructure such as power stations is a war crime.
RELATED: What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities?
It’s carrying on, this huge targeting of the Ukrainian energy grid… Very widescale…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Ukraine is alleging that Russia is planning to use a ‘dirty bomb’… putting radioactive material into a bomb… an anti-civilian move… The war has taken an ugly turn…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 1:53).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_183637513_concept-on-the-war-in-ukraine-showing-a-sign-reading-war-crimes.html?vti=msw8plzzwi2zv9fut1-1-87
More from World
Woman swallowed whole by 7-metre python
Investigators say the python ate a 54-year-old woman who was on her way home from work at a rubber plantation in Indonesia.Read More
Climate crisis: NOTHING else matters as much – UN boss
The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. Everything else, even war and economic turmoil, is a distraction.Read More
Russia rehearses using nuclear weapons in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin keeps threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.Read More
'World’s dirtiest man' (94) dies shortly after taking first bath in decades
Iranian villager Amou Haji refused soap and water for half a century, fearing it would make him sick.Read More
[WATCH] Joe Biden (79), dazed and confused, gets lost in White House Garden
Does the world’s most powerful person have dementia?Read More
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries
Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.Read More
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies
Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria.Read More
[WATCH] Dramatic footage of Russian pilot ejecting before warplane crashes
In what is probably a world-first, footage of a Russian pilot ejecting from a fighter jet over Ukraine.Read More
How Western media's framing of Africa impacts more than just global perception
Western rhetoric used to describe non-Western countries, particularly African countries, commonly use words like 'tribe' and 'ethnic' to describe situations happening on the continent.Read More