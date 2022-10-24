Meet Brian Daniels who walked 440km for charity
CAPE TOWN: Brian Daniels, a member of the South African Police Service, recently embarked on an incredible journey for his 50th birthday: walking from Oudtshoorn, a town in the Klein Karoo, all the way to the city of Cape Town. A journey of 440km!
The reason? He wanted to raise R50,000 for the Red Cross Children’s Hospital.
Kfm 94.5 presenter Tracey Lange recently caught up with Daniels on this incredible feat!
Back in 1994 when I joined the police, I did voluntary work at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital and that's where the idea came out. I'm a long-distance runner and endurance walker. I combined the two and that's where the idea came from.Brian Daniels
Listen to Brian Daniels full interview in the audio clip below.
This article first appeared on KFM : Meet Brian Daniels who walked 440km for charity
More from Local
Mpofu's walk out a clear attempt to undermine parliament's process: Casac
Another twist has come in the hearing of Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane as her legal representative walked out of proceedings.Read More
Judgement reveals Western Cape gangsters are tied up with top cops
Judge Daniel Thulare has produced a damning written judgement exposing a direct link between Cape gangs and the police.Read More
Thousands expected to watch King Misuzulu receive certificate of recognition
On Saturday, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will have his certificate of recognition handover ceremony at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.Read More
After US terror alert, Sandton restaurants on high alert but will keep trading
Many are on high alert after the US embassy issued a warning of a potential terror attack in Sandton, so how could this affect local businesses?Read More
How illegal vehicle imports impact South Africa
KIA South Africa CEO, Gary Scott said ghost exports are the modus operandi for the unlawful trade.Read More
'US embassy terror alert unusual for diplomatic relations between SA, US'
Retired American diplomat Brooks Spector said that according to protocol, it is unusual that the warning was issued without the knowledge of the host country.Read More
How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property
Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones of wealth creation'.Read More
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'
Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture together with five co-accused on Thursday.Read More
Cape Town transport plan: 'We must become a city of hope for South Africa'
The City of Cape Town has a new plan for lowering the cost of public transport while reducing time spent commuting.Read More