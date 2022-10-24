



CAPE TOWN: Brian Daniels, a member of the South African Police Service, recently embarked on an incredible journey for his 50th birthday: walking from Oudtshoorn, a town in the Klein Karoo, all the way to the city of Cape Town. A journey of 440km!

The reason? He wanted to raise R50,000 for the Red Cross Children’s Hospital.

Kfm 94.5 presenter Tracey Lange recently caught up with Daniels on this incredible feat!

Back in 1994 when I joined the police, I did voluntary work at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital and that's where the idea came out. I'm a long-distance runner and endurance walker. I combined the two and that's where the idea came from. Brian Daniels

Listen to Brian Daniels full interview in the audio clip below.

This article first appeared on KFM : Meet Brian Daniels who walked 440km for charity