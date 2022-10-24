A look into the memorable Vodacom Yebo Gogo Ads decades later





CAPE TOWN: Current affairs show Carte Blanche tracked down some of the stars that formed part of the Vodacom Yebo Gogo campaign.

The ad campaign came out in a time when the country was ripe with opportunity, especially for the advertising industry.

Brands and advertising agencies were competing in ways that were foreign to a South Africa riddle with apartheid restrictions. Cellphone brands wanted to pioneer imagery of a new and unexplored post-apartheid South Africa.

Carte Blanche, during its current track down of a bunch of stars from the past, says these ads stuck out because they were so memorable during the early to mid-90s advertising era.

Show producer Sophia Phirippides says hunting down these individuals was quite a tough task.

As the new South Africa emerged in the early 90s, so did the golden age of TV commercials. Where are some of those familiar characters now and the creative minds that made sure we never forget them? That's next on #CarteBlanche. @DerekWatts pic.twitter.com/8wOiTBPb2b — Carte Blanche (@carteblanchetv) October 23, 2022

We are hunting down quite a few ads. That was one that obviously stuck out. Sophia Phirippides, Carte Blanche producer

We doing a series called where are they now and we were wondering what happened to those people’ Sophia Phirippides, Carte Blanche producer

An image that is synonymous with the television commercials of the time is the man in the leopard speedo, Michael De Pinna, who appeared on the show.

She explains how the public was enamoured with the character, which unfortunately limited De Pinna image's as an actor.

For everyone in the campaign it was a springboard. It brought notoriety, infamy a lot of those things but when you are actor of the calibre of Michael de Pinna it does brand you. Sophia Phirippides, Carte Blanche producer

What Vodacom I think had an edge on was coverage and that’s what they sold within their commercials, so that’s why they always went to remote locations, there were always somewhere outlandish – where you would be able to get coverage. Sophia Phirippides, Carte Blanche producer

