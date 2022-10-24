'More needs to be done to assist whistleblowers', says local advocacy group
- President Ramaphosa outlined details of his action plan into the Zondo Commission of Inquiry's recommendations in an address to the nation on Sunday.
- In his address Ramaphosa hailed whistleblowers who testified at the commission.
- He also called for more protection of whistleblowers who highlight and expose corruption
President Cyril Ramaphosa is adamant that South Africa can win the fight against corrption.
Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday night outlining details of his action plan into the Zondo Commission of Inquiry's recommendations.
The commission was tasked with investigating allegations of corruption and fraud in government.
The moment a whistleblower is identified, their lives become untenable.Ben Theron, director at The Whistleblower House
RELATED: 'We can no longer talk about whistleblowing and not take action,' says activist
They are targeted, they are hounded, They get demoted. They get disciplined. There are a number of those instances where that happens.Ben Theron, director at The Whistleblower House
Media exposés and testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in South Africa have demonstrated the importance of whistleblowers.
Ben Theron, director at advocacy group, The Whistleblower House says had it not been for these brave people and their vital disclosures, corruption’s inner workings would have remained a mystery.
Theron says government needs to do more to assist whistleblowers by providing more than just physical protection.
What we're suggesting to government is, you should go beyond just the physical protection. You need to assist the person psychologically. You need to assist the person with medical [aid], because once you become a whistleblower and you're in that protection environment, you don't have medical aid.Ben Theron, director at The Whistleblower House
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_147943971_chalk-drawing-of-loudspeaker-and-handwritten-inscription-informant-on-black-desk.html?vti=mu0l708nz457b5ue8y-1-2
More from Business
Elon Musk (finally!) buys Twitter for R800bn, then promptly fires top execs
His $44 billion acquisition puts an end to six months of legal dramas over the future of the influencial social media company.Read More
SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert
Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merchants.Read More
Turnaround strategy keeps paying off as EOH posts 92% leap in operating profit
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Stephen van Coller, who's led the turnaround strategy at EOH Holdings after it was hit by a corruption scandal.Read More
How stokvels are giving SAns access to wealth creation through property
Switching up the stokvel concept to include property allows previously excluded South Africans access to 'one of the cornerstones of wealth creation'.Read More
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA'
Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture together with five co-accused on Thursday.Read More
Climate crisis: NOTHING else matters as much – UN boss
The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. Everything else, even war and economic turmoil, is a distraction.Read More
Cape Town transport plan: 'We must become a city of hope for South Africa'
The City of Cape Town has a new plan for lowering the cost of public transport while reducing time spent commuting.Read More
SOE conditions for govt support a step in the right direction - economics expert
On Wednesday, the finance minister delivered the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement and said that SOEs must comply with conditions before receiving government support.Read More
Power cuts to continue into weekend as generation reserves dwindle
Eskom has warned that South Africans can expect varying stages of power cuts until midnight on Sunday.Read More