CT lawyer Zintle Baleni on breaking away from a family history of crime





Pippa Hudson spoke to 25-year-old Zintle Baleni, who works as an attorney, conveyancer and notary public.

Twenty-five-year-old Zintle Baleni said her motivation to pursue law came as a means to break away from a life of crime that surrounded her and her family.

The reputation we had at the time coming from a family of criminals, that is what were known for. Baleni was synonymous to criminal in our area. Zintle Baleni, Attorney, conveyancer and notary public

The first-generation student obtained an LLB at University of the Western Cape (UWC) and graduated 2018 at the age of 21 but her decision to study came way before that.

Five-year-old Baleni decided to study law after watching Sokhulu and Partners – a popular legal drama that used to air SABC 1 in the late 2000s.

The Gugulethu-born lawyer became the youngest woman to be admitted as an attorney at the Western Cape High Court in 2020 at just 23-years-old.

Scroll up to listen to the full audio above.