How rights have spawned a culture of delusion among children





Lee said that the concept of democracy was derailed by society as people associated freedom with free things - free housing, free education, free hospitals et al.

Entitlement is disruptive for the whole of society and the sense that there’s something owed to society is problematic, he added.

Entitlement is not an issue unique to South Arica, however, it is rifer in South Africa and this has caused children to ignore their responsibilities and focus on their rights, explained Lee.

We have a human rights delusion, to say that we are deluded, that our rights override everything, forgetting that we also have responsibilities. So there needs to be that interaction between rights and responsibilities. Nathaniel Lee, writer and former school principal

Lee added that the culture of failure in South Africa contributes to the entitlement problem and has prompted children to not have any form of work ethic because they can simply skip a grade even if they did not do well, according to the South African Education Department's standards.

A learner can only fail once in a grade and that is problematic because sometimes failure leads to improvement… this can lead to the sense that whether learners put in effort or not, they will move into the next grade. Nathaniel Lee, writer and former school principal

Lee said that parents and teachers need to play their roles in adequately educating their children.

In addition, Lee said, schools should have structures that can identify the different abilities of each child as all children are different.

He noted that school should not be limited to academics only.

The concept of education has to be broadened beyond mere academics. Children are differently gifted. It’s important to notice when a child begins to struggle… there need to be structures in schools where children are observed and diagnosed so that necessary interventions can be implemented. Nathaniel Lee, Writer & Former School Principal

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : How rights have spawned a culture of delusion among children