NPA anti- corruption unit now permanent - will it solve corruption indefinitely?

CAPE TOWN: President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that the Investigative Directorate (ID) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will become a permanent corruption-busting entity.

To further strengthen the current anti-corruption capabilities, the Investigating Directorate (ID) will be established as a permanent entity within the NPA’, the full report wrote.

Dr Guy Lamb, Stellenbosch University political science lecturer, said the announcement is the start of an important development in the fight against corruption.

However, he adds that it is an idealistic commitment on corruption with no clear guidance on what needs to be done to stop it.

It might not seem like a lot, but I think it is important certainly around fighting corruption in South Africa certainly after the scorpions were disbanded, we lost a lot of capacity to fight corruption. Dr Guy Lamb, Criminologist and Political Science lecturer - Stellenbosch University

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the response to the state capture report on 23 October 2022. Picture: GCIS

Lamb compared the work and visibility of the unit to that of the now disbanded Directorate of Special Operations commonly known as the Scorpions, on cracking down high-level officials prior to 2008.

Their line of work made the unit an obvious and vulnerable target for political interference.

If independence is guaranteed, the ID unit could drastically reduce corruption, he said.

If their independence is maintained, secured and protected then we certainly see the reduction at risk but it doesn’t eliminate it entirely if there is a concerted effort to engage in state Capture practices and there’s a lot of political muffle thrown behind that then it becomes difficult to prevent. Dr Guy Lamb, Criminologist and Political Science lecturer - Stellenbosch University

