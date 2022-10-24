Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
'I used to DJ for pocket money and get R300' - Thebe Magone on his music journey

24 October 2022 7:06 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Other People's Money
Thebe Mogane

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to kwaito musician Thebe Magone about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.

- Thebe Mogane AKA Thebe Lenyora is a successful kwaito artist.

- He's recorded twelve albums over a career spanning 15 years.

- Magone says earned no more than R500 for his first shows as a budding DJ in the early 1990's.

294009865-145866434717690-1697882058556520680-nwebp

Thebe Magone broke into the music industry by fluke.

He studied sound engineering and wanted to work behind the scenes. He was working as a club DJ producing songs to be played in clubs, not looking for any record deal, until the legendary Oskido heard the songs.

Thebe was offered a record deal right away, and as they say....the rest his history.

He on to record twelve albums in a music career which has spanned over 15 years.

Magone says his first encounter with money was the allowance he received from his parents, admitting he wasn't a good saver.

Later as a club DJ, he'd make about R300-R400 per shift, which he says was enough to pay the bills.

I'm a bad saver, I spend it all.

Thebe Magone, kwaito musician

I used to DJ for pocket money. I used to get R300, R400. They didn't pay more than R500, but you could pay rent and live.

Thebe Magone, kwaito musician

This is my job, whatever money I make must sustain me...because I'm self employed, I don't have a monthly income.

Thebe Magone, kwaito musician

Listen to the audio for more.




