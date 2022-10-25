Award-winning actor Leslie Jordan dies in car crash
Award-winning actor and writer Leslie Jordan died on Monday at age 67.
According to US media, the star crashed his car into the side of a building and he was declared dead at the scene.
Jordan was best known for his role in the sitcom Will & Grace.
"The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out and we invite you to share your memories and comfort each other during this time. In the coming days, we will be giving a glimpse of a project Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world," said a post on his Instagram page.
The late Leslie Jordan was many things to many people: a comedian, a character actor, an amateur musician, an Instagram sensation, and a gay icon.
The icon enjoyed a successful career that spanned over three decades as he appeared in TV shows that included American Horror Story, Murphy Brown and Ugly Betty.
leslie jordan was one of the few ppl who made us laugh throughout the pandemic. may he rest in peace ❤️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/b3sKgm8g4p— roni (@GETMEBODlED) October 24, 2022
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Jordan became wildly popular on Instagram by posting videos of how he tried to entertain himself during the coronavirus pandemic, such as doing silly exercises or impressions of famous singers.
Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. 💘 pic.twitter.com/PzJq31z19T— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 24, 2022
My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0— Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022
RIP TO A LEGEND OK. WE STAN LESLIE JORDAN FOREVER pic.twitter.com/wNltHsrVkt— soul. (@nottodayyoubum) October 24, 2022
Leslie Jordan had just bought his first home at 67...a condo.— Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) October 24, 2022
The caption for this video read: "I really did it. It's never too late to be happy, y'all." pic.twitter.com/MOr9vbRk1v
This article first appeared on EWN : Award-winning actor Leslie Jordan dies in car crash
