Fitness 101: How to perfect the plank
Africa Melane spoke to resident fitness enthusiast and Kfm presenter, Liezel van der Westhuizen, about how long you need to plank to get your best benefits.
-
Planking can have significant health and fitness benefits.
-
The record for the longest plank is over 9 hours long.
Planking is an isometric core strength exercise and if your position is perfect, Van der Westhuizen, said you should be able to balance a glass of water comfortably on your back.
Planking can have significant health benefits from building abdominal strength more than a sit-up or crunch to relieving back pain.
As much as I moan and I groan about this exercise when I have to do it, it is such a great workout. It is a total body workout.Liezel van der Westhuizen, presenter at Talk Radio 702 and 567 CapeTalk
The record for the longest plank was over 9 hours but experts say the ideal plank length is one minute and even ten seconds can have benefits, said Van der Westhuizen.
If you think you are not going to be able to hold it for a minute, then try plank for ten seconds, relax for five, plank for another ten, relax for five.Liezel van der Westhuizen, Kfm presenter
Van der Westhuizen said that after starting with 10-second planks, you can build up every day until you get the ideal planking set of three one-minute planks per day.
This article first appeared on 702 : Fitness 101: How to perfect the plank
