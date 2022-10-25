U-Turn Homeless Ministries celebrates 25 years helping society's most vulnerable





Lester Kiewit spoke to director at U-Turn's Jean-Ray Knighton-Fitt about the journey of this programme over the last quarter century.

U-Turn is a homeless programme that focuses on rehabilitation .

It was founded by Colleen Lewis 25 years ago.

FILE: U-Turn Homeless Ministries logo. Picture: U-turn Homeless Ministries/Facebook

Knighton-Fitt said the programme was founded by an ordinary woman, Colleen Lewis, in 1997 after she was moved by the plight of homelessness she was witnessing.

She approached a couple to speak about what they needed, which led to her providing aid to people from her home until she was forced by her neighbours to move the operation.

They moved down the road to St Stephens Church and that is really where it got legs and grew and became a substantial organisation. Knighton-Fitt, director at U-Turn Jean-Ray

He said one of the reasons this programme gained so much attention is because it did not just focus on feeding the homeless but rather takes a rehabilitative approach.

The programme offers basic needs such as food and clothes and continues with drug and alcohol rehabilitation support and a work-based learnership programme.

U-Turn will host an event on Tuesday evening to celebrate 25 years as well as unveil some of the new programmes they plan to launch.

