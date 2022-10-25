Matric students sign anti-cheating pledge with final exams looming





Lester Kiewit spoke to Education MEC for the Western Cape, David Maynier, about matric exams and the pledge pupils have signed.

The MEC said he is confident that matric students are well prepared for exams .

Matrics in the Western Cape signed a pledge that they would not cheat in any way.

Picture: © paylessimages/123rf.com

Maynier said he is very confident that the matrics are well prepared despite the difficulties that have come with COVID-19.

I really have to compliment the department. We have pulled out all the stops to prepare our matrics for these exams. David Maynier, education MEC for the Western Cape

He said that teachers were working around the clock, including weekend and holiday classes to help the students prepare for their finals.

While cheating has not been a common occurrence in the province according to the MEC, he said the pledge exists to remind students to take the rules around cheating seriously.

Nevertheless, I do think it is important to remind our matrics that it is simply not worth compromising all the hard work up until now, or compromising your future by bringing unauthorised material into the exam room. David Maynier, education MEC for the Western Cape

The pledge means learners will sign that they will not cheat in any way or bring cell phones or crib notes into the venue and that they will report any cheating they are aware of.

