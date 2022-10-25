Tazne van Wyk murder trial highlights horrifying violence against children in SA
Lester Kiewit spoke to Children’s Commissioner Christina Nomdo about the extreme violence women and children face in our country.
-
The accused in this trial faces 27 charges.
-
This case highlights the horrifying danger facing children and women in South Africa.
The accused in Van Wyk's case was out on parole at the time he kidnapped her and faces 27 charges, including rape and abuse of his own relatives.
This devastating case is just one horrifying example of the violence against women and children that is rampant in our society, according to Nomdo.
We have a culture of violence in this country that is just beyond the wildest beliefs of everybody who lives this reality daily. We wonder when it is going to be our child, when it is going to be our turn as women to be violated.Christina Nomdo, Children’s Commissioner
She said that so many in our country are living with constant anxiety for our safety and the safety of our children.
What adds to this is that so often the perpetrators of this violence are not strangers but rather someone the victim knows and trusts.
The perpetrators of violence in our society do not come from mars, they come from our homes.Christina Nomdo, Children’s Commissioner
She said we have to ensures this excessive trauma is put to an end and this starts with turning homes into safe spaces especially for children.
Listen to the audio above for more.
