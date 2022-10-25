How Western media's framing of Africa impacts more than just global perception
Lester Kiewit speaks to author, journalist, and satirist, Patrick Gathara, about his work, which frames his reporting on the West the way the West writes about Africa.
Though formal colonialism has been outlawed decades ago, the imprint it has left and the seemingly everlasting impact of neocolonialism, continues to dominate the global relations.
This is why it's important to critique and expose the discourses countries with power use to describe those they deem 'underdeveloped' and, thus, 'different'.
It's because of this that the work of Gathara is so provocative.
In his work, Gathara uses terms commonly used to describe the non-Western countries by Western countries like the United States (UK) and the United States (US) to describe western events.
#BREAKING After being unveiled by Conservative Party as UK's new ruler, confirming consolidation of power in party's top decision-making body and domination of political system, Rishi Sunak to pledge personal loyalty to supreme religious leader, King Charles III, by kissing hand.— gathara (@gathara) October 25, 2022
#BREAKING Rishi Sunak becomes first non-bland British ruler and also first non-believer in the redemptive value of human sacrifice at No 10 Downing Street, his new official residence on the north bank of the Gulu.— gathara (@gathara) October 24, 2022
#BREAKING Rishi Sunak to be next ruler of reclusive, crisis-torn UK after challengers are forced to step down, will now face traditional test of outlasting vegetable which extremist predecessor, Liz Truss, failed following suicide bombing of economy, sparking Lettuce Revolution.— gathara (@gathara) October 24, 2022
#BREAKING With collapse of Liz Truss regime leaving dangerous vacuum, tribal tensions rise as rumours spread of bid by former UK strongman, Boris Johnson, who was ousted in bloodless coup in September after clinging on to office for weeks despite resigning, to take back power.— gathara (@gathara) October 20, 2022
#BREAKING Anger in reclusive, flavour-starved, ethnically-divided island kingdom of Britain after hardline separatist leader in oil-rich northern tribal district of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, says she "detests" corrupt ruling party of newly appointed, inept autocrat, Liz Truss.— gathara (@gathara) October 9, 2022
Through his satirical take on Western jargon in the media space, Gathara highlights the ways in which these reportings differ heavily from the ways in which they describe events happening in their own territory.
This form of journalistic othering is not only an issue of Western perceptions of the non-West, says Gathara, but also frames the ways in which they respond to what's happening here and how they understand them.
It also has the impact in the ways in which we view ourselves through accepting the language they impose on us.
We, ourselves, start seeing our own societies through the prism of how the West views it... This is how we teach our kids to think about themselves. It's not really a side issue, it's not irrelevant, it is core to how we understand the problems we have and how we deal with them.Patrick Gathara, author, journalist and satirist
Lots of us reading what's being reported in the New York Times or in other Western outlets about what's happening here wouldn't recognise the societies being described. They are not really reflective of our own experience. So, as much as I'm having fun with it, there is a serious point there about how we imagine these places, how we think about them, how they think about us.Patrick Gathara, author, journalist and satirist
Scroll up for full interview.
More from World
'Nuclear drills were rehearsal for wiping Britain and America off the map'
Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised "nuclear deterrence drills" on Wednesday.Read More
10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk
isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week.Read More
Woman swallowed whole by 7-metre python
Investigators say the python ate a 54-year-old woman who was on her way home from work at a rubber plantation in Indonesia.Read More
Climate crisis: NOTHING else matters as much – UN boss
The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. Everything else, even war and economic turmoil, is a distraction.Read More
Russia rehearses using nuclear weapons in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin keeps threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.Read More
'World’s dirtiest man' (94) dies shortly after taking first bath in decades
Iranian villager Amou Haji refused soap and water for half a century, fearing it would make him sick.Read More
[WATCH] Joe Biden (79), dazed and confused, gets lost in White House Garden
Does the world’s most powerful person have dementia?Read More
R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries
Naspers and Prosus have staged a slight recovery after yesterday's rout as investors got spooked by Xi Jinping's re-election amid the crackdown on tech companies.Read More
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies
Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria.Read More
More from Local
[PICS] K9 heroes sniff out forest scents in a break from drug-busting duties
Cape Town's police dog heroes have enjoyed a second forest outing with the help of Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.Read More
[PICS] Cable car ride suspended as firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze
SANParks has appealed to visitors to stay clear of the area as the fire sweeps towards the upper cable station and the Platteklip Gorge hiking trail.Read More
SPCA takes Constantia resident to court for September baboon shooting
A young female baboon had to be euthanised at the end of September after being shot by "an irate resident" in Constantia.Read More
Huge search operation underway for teen swept off the rocks at WC's Llandudno
The NSRI launched a search operation on Friday evening after a 15-year old girl went missing in the water at Llandudno.Read More
[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu's coronation at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium
This will be the King's official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa which will signify his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.Read More
King Misuzulu to reign over a divided Zulu royal family
At the same time the gathering, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, will not only see thousands of Zulu people descend on the coastal town but also put the final stamp to the royal family dispute over Misuzulu’s ascendancy.Read More
Illicit Rhino horn trade driven by luxury carvings demand, not medicine - study
The rhino horn is sought after by the Chinese for its rarity and bling as a luxury carved product, outweighing the well-known medicinal demand which is sourced from off-cuts and leftover pieces from the carving process.Read More
Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov
Cash-strapped South African motorists will have to, once again, brave fuel and diesel hikes in November.Read More
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces
South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday.Read More