How Western media's framing of Africa impacts more than just global perception





Lester Kiewit speaks to author, journalist, and satirist, Patrick Gathara, about his work, which frames his reporting on the West the way the West writes about Africa.

Though formal colonialism has been outlawed decades ago, the imprint it has left and the seemingly everlasting impact of neocolonialism, continues to dominate the global relations.

This is why it's important to critique and expose the discourses countries with power use to describe those they deem 'underdeveloped' and, thus, 'different'.

It's because of this that the work of Gathara is so provocative.

In his work, Gathara uses terms commonly used to describe the non-Western countries by Western countries like the United States (UK) and the United States (US) to describe western events.

#BREAKING After being unveiled by Conservative Party as UK's new ruler, confirming consolidation of power in party's top decision-making body and domination of political system, Rishi Sunak to pledge personal loyalty to supreme religious leader, King Charles III, by kissing hand. — gathara (@gathara) October 25, 2022

#BREAKING Rishi Sunak becomes first non-bland British ruler and also first non-believer in the redemptive value of human sacrifice at No 10 Downing Street, his new official residence on the north bank of the Gulu. — gathara (@gathara) October 24, 2022

#BREAKING Rishi Sunak to be next ruler of reclusive, crisis-torn UK after challengers are forced to step down, will now face traditional test of outlasting vegetable which extremist predecessor, Liz Truss, failed following suicide bombing of economy, sparking Lettuce Revolution. — gathara (@gathara) October 24, 2022

#BREAKING With collapse of Liz Truss regime leaving dangerous vacuum, tribal tensions rise as rumours spread of bid by former UK strongman, Boris Johnson, who was ousted in bloodless coup in September after clinging on to office for weeks despite resigning, to take back power. — gathara (@gathara) October 20, 2022

#BREAKING Anger in reclusive, flavour-starved, ethnically-divided island kingdom of Britain after hardline separatist leader in oil-rich northern tribal district of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, says she "detests" corrupt ruling party of newly appointed, inept autocrat, Liz Truss. — gathara (@gathara) October 9, 2022

Through his satirical take on Western jargon in the media space, Gathara highlights the ways in which these reportings differ heavily from the ways in which they describe events happening in their own territory.

This form of journalistic othering is not only an issue of Western perceptions of the non-West, says Gathara, but also frames the ways in which they respond to what's happening here and how they understand them.

It also has the impact in the ways in which we view ourselves through accepting the language they impose on us.

We, ourselves, start seeing our own societies through the prism of how the West views it... This is how we teach our kids to think about themselves. It's not really a side issue, it's not irrelevant, it is core to how we understand the problems we have and how we deal with them. Patrick Gathara, author, journalist and satirist

Lots of us reading what's being reported in the New York Times or in other Western outlets about what's happening here wouldn't recognise the societies being described. They are not really reflective of our own experience. So, as much as I'm having fun with it, there is a serious point there about how we imagine these places, how we think about them, how they think about us. Patrick Gathara, author, journalist and satirist

Scroll up for full interview.