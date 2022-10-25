Coconut Kelz creator among Africans to benefit from R100k Spotify podcast fund
Some good news this week for South African content creators.
Global streaming platform Spotify has announced it's a first-of-its-kind podcast initiative for the continent called the Africa Podcast Fund.
The aim, says Spotify, is to support African podcasters and further amplify their stories.
The $100,000 (R1,840,620.00) fund aims to bolster the careers of these podcast creators through financial grants, workshops and networking opportunities.
The South African recipients of the initiative have been announced as Coconut Kelz creator and author Lesego Tlhabi and Mpoomy Ledwana.
The pair are the hosts of local podcasts Convos and Cocktails and Wisdom & Wellness with Mpoomy Ledwaba.
"Independent emerging podcasters with growing audiences were selected as recipients for the fund, with a focus on supporting podcasts that showcase a range of voices in terms of varying podcast formats, gender, language and content," says Spotify.
Africa Podfest is excited about the development of podcasting in Africa particularly because the medium allows underrepresented African voices to tell the story of Africa.Melissa Mbugua, Co-Director, Africa Podfest
According to podcast measurement company, Chartible, these are the Top 5 Podcasts in South Africa right now:
1. Our Love Journey - Wisdom & Wellness with Mpoomy Ledwaba
2. Jay Shetty - On Purpose With Jay Shetty
3. MacG - Podcast and Chill with MacG
4. BBC World Service - Global News Podcast
5. The Diary of A CEO with Steve Bartlett
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/diego_cervo/diego_cervo1508/diego_cervo150800014/43926999-chinese-man-relaxes-on-sofa-and-watches-podcast-on-mobile-phone-listening-with-green-big-earphones-c.jpg
More from Local
Huge search operation underway for teen swept off the rocks at WC's Llandudno
The NSRI launched a search operation on Friday evening after a 15-year old girl went missing in the water at Llandudno.Read More
[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu's coronation at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium
This will be the King's official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa which will signify his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.Read More
King Misuzulu to reign over a divided Zulu royal family
At the same time the gathering, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, will not only see thousands of Zulu people descend on the coastal town but also put the final stamp to the royal family dispute over Misuzulu’s ascendancy.Read More
Illicit Rhino horn trade driven by luxury carvings demand, not medicine - study
The rhino horn is sought after by the Chinese for its rarity and bling as a luxury carved product, outweighing the well-known medicinal demand which is sourced from off-cuts and leftover pieces from the carving process.Read More
Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov
Cash-strapped South African motorists will have to, once again, brave fuel and diesel hikes in November.Read More
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces
South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday.Read More
Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend
Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity.Read More
10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk
isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week.Read More
Mpofu's walk out a clear attempt to undermine parliament's process: Casac
Another twist has come in the hearing of Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane as her legal representative walked out of proceedings.Read More
More from Lifestyle
What a PhD student at UCT is doing to solve CPT's water crisis challenges
As the world continues to face the potential of a number of climate disasters, sustainability is one of the world's fastest growing fields.Read More
Singer Ami Williams brings comedy and jazz together this Saturday
Clarence Ford spoke to Jazz Singer Ami Williams on her upcoming debut concert post the COVID-19 lockdown.Read More
Zip Zap Circus' new show, 'Rhapsody' comes to the Artscape in November
As part of their thirty-year anniversary of bringing joy to the community of Cape Town, Zip-Zap Circus will be at the Artscape Opera House for their 'Rhapsody - A Philharmonic Circus' show.Read More
Ceremonial tea tasting: How can you connect with what you are drinking?
Tea has a rich history and has been around for centuries, so how can you honour that when making yourself a cup?Read More
Time to scream, queens: Seven women-led horror movies to binge this Halloween
In honor of contemporary film's greatest final girls in horror, here's seven movies to stream this Halloween that centre around women - plus, a few 'rentable' bonuses!Read More
10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk
isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week.Read More
Come be 'Funny on the Spot' with Simmi Areff and Yaaseen Barnes this weekend!
Simmi Areff and Yaaseen Barnes are joining forces again for an improvisation show in the Avalon Auditorium, 'Funny on the Spot'.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to celebrate spooky season this Halloweekend
Show off your dress-up skills and enjoy 5 ways to get into the spooky spirit this weekend.Read More
How a friend's mammogram appointment helped save Amy MacIver's life
On 23 October 2021, Amy MacIver decided to accompany her good friend to a mammogram appointment - something that ended up changing her entire life.Read More