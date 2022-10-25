Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
10:00 - 15:00
Coconut Kelz creator among Africans to benefit from R100k Spotify podcast fund

25 October 2022 8:53 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Spotify
podcast
coconut kelz
The podcast creator behind the satirical 'Kelz' is among 13 African beneficiaries who'll benefit from the Africa Podcast Fund.
convos-and-cocktails-lesego-tlhabijpg

Some good news this week for South African content creators.

Global streaming platform Spotify has announced it's a first-of-its-kind podcast initiative for the continent called the Africa Podcast Fund.

The aim, says Spotify, is to support African podcasters and further amplify their stories.

The $100,000 (R1,840,620.00) fund aims to bolster the careers of these podcast creators through financial grants, workshops and networking opportunities.

The South African recipients of the initiative have been announced as Coconut Kelz creator and author Lesego Tlhabi and Mpoomy Ledwana.

The pair are the hosts of local podcasts Convos and Cocktails and Wisdom & Wellness with Mpoomy Ledwaba.

"Independent emerging podcasters with growing audiences were selected as recipients for the fund, with a focus on supporting podcasts that showcase a range of voices in terms of varying podcast formats, gender, language and content," says Spotify.

Africa Podfest is excited about the development of podcasting in Africa particularly because the medium allows underrepresented African voices to tell the story of Africa.

Melissa Mbugua, Co-Director, Africa Podfest

According to podcast measurement company, Chartible, these are the Top 5 Podcasts in South Africa right now:

1. Our Love Journey - Wisdom & Wellness with Mpoomy Ledwaba

2. Jay Shetty - On Purpose With Jay Shetty

3. MacG - Podcast and Chill with MacG

4. BBC World Service - Global News Podcast

5. The Diary of A CEO with Steve Bartlett




Spotify
podcast
coconut kelz
