Should Cape Town encourage 'semigration' despite its own challenges?

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:35
Wellness: ZOOM: Could cuddling cows be the therapy you've been looking for?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Lawrence Fox
Today at 08:10
The ins and outs of Life Cover (and dread disease cover)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Kirsty Scully - Financial Planner at Core Wealth Managers
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Mazda CX5
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Craig David (pre rec)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Sarah Jane Thomas (Zoom)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
King Misuzulu to reign over a divided Zulu royal family At the same time the gathering, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, will not only see thousands of Zulu people descend on the coastal to... 29 October 2022 4:23 AM
Illicit Rhino horn trade driven by luxury carvings demand, not medicine - study The rhino horn is sought after by the Chinese for its rarity and bling as a luxury carved product, outweighing the well-known medi... 28 October 2022 6:42 PM
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King Delivered to you every afternoon. 28 October 2022 1:23 PM
Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi. 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA' Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture... 27 October 2022 5:05 PM
View all Politics
Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity. 28 October 2022 10:45 AM
10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week. 28 October 2022 10:44 AM
Elon Musk (finally!) buys Twitter for R800bn, then promptly fires top execs His $44 billion acquisition puts an end to six months of legal dramas over the future of the influencial social media company. 28 October 2022 9:22 AM
View all Business
What a PhD student at UCT is doing to solve CPT's water crisis challenges As the world continues to face the potential of a number of climate disasters, sustainability is one of the world's fastest growin... 28 October 2022 4:43 PM
Singer Ami Williams brings comedy and jazz together this Saturday Clarence Ford spoke to Jazz Singer Ami Williams on her upcoming debut concert post the COVID-19 lockdown. 28 October 2022 2:27 PM
Zip Zap Circus' new show, 'Rhapsody' comes to the Artscape in November As part of their thirty-year anniversary of bringing joy to the community of Cape Town, Zip-Zap Circus will be at the Artscape Ope... 28 October 2022 12:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
View all Sport
Are you ready for #AnHourWith Rhona Erasmus? Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 28 October 2022 1:15 PM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
View all Entertainment
'Nuclear drills were rehearsal for wiping Britain and America off the map' Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised "nuclear deterrence drills" on Wednesday. 28 October 2022 12:00 PM
Woman swallowed whole by 7-metre python Investigators say the python ate a 54-year-old woman who was on her way home from work at a rubber plantation in Indonesia. 27 October 2022 1:31 PM
Climate crisis: NOTHING else matters as much – UN boss The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. Everything else, even war and economic turmoil, is a distraction. 27 October 2022 12:03 PM
View all World
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!' Calls to reduce the workweek are growing louder, but not everyone is convinced. 26 October 2022 1:58 PM
'Sex work is depraved and must not be legalised' The world’s oldest profession is also one of its most dangerous, leading to calls for its decriminalisation. 26 October 2022 12:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Should Cape Town encourage 'semigration' despite its own challenges?

25 October 2022 8:41 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Cape Town
semigration
move down to Cape Town expo

On 23 October, the Cape South African Jewish Board of Deputies hosted a 'Move Down to Cape Town Expo' but should this be encouraged?

Lester Kiewit spoke to the director at African Centre for Cities at the University of Cape Town, Edgar Pieterse, about whether South Africans should be encouraged to relocate to Cape Town.

  • The expo encouraged people in Gauteng to move to Cape Town.

  • Cape Town has been faced with some of its own service delivery issues of late.

Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: handmadepictures/123rf.com
Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: handmadepictures/123rf.com

Pieterse said that migration was an extremely normal and natural part of the human experience and always had been.

Migration is absolutely natural for us as a species and in fact it is in many ways a driver of human invention and economic vitality.

Edgar Pieterse, director at African Centre for Cities at the University of Cape Town

While it would make sense for people to feel the drive to move if there are better opportunities, Cape Town is not without its own struggles, namely in terms of service delivery issues, which raises the question of whether people should be encouraged to move en masse.

Pieterse said that it was understandable that Cape Town would essentially be promoting itself to investors and it is something that all major cities do.

He said that there was a somewhat problematic narrative that suggested Cape Town did not have the same problems as the rest of the country.

However, he does say that having people move to Cape Town can have them be a part of a transformative social experiment and fix many of the struggles they face.

There is a real opportunity for those with resources, with talent, with skills, with education, to be part of the solution.

Edgar Pieterse, director at African Centre for Cities at the University of Cape Town

Listen to the audio above for more.




25 October 2022 8:41 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Cape Town
semigration
move down to Cape Town expo

More from Lifestyle

Image copyright: icefront/123rf.com

What a PhD student at UCT is doing to solve CPT's water crisis challenges

28 October 2022 4:43 PM

As the world continues to face the potential of a number of climate disasters, sustainability is one of the world's fastest growing fields.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Jazz singer, writer and composer, Ami Williams. Picture: Ami William/Facebook

Singer Ami Williams brings comedy and jazz together this Saturday

28 October 2022 2:27 PM

Clarence Ford spoke to Jazz Singer Ami Williams on her upcoming debut concert post the COVID-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zip Zap Circus performer. Picture: facebook.com/zipzapcircus

Zip Zap Circus' new show, 'Rhapsody' comes to the Artscape in November

28 October 2022 12:20 PM

As part of their thirty-year anniversary of bringing joy to the community of Cape Town, Zip-Zap Circus will be at the Artscape Opera House for their 'Rhapsody - A Philharmonic Circus' show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Tea has been around for thousands of years and became important in many cultures. Picture: Nigiro Tea Merchants/Facebook Tea

Ceremonial tea tasting: How can you connect with what you are drinking?

28 October 2022 11:36 AM

Tea has a rich history and has been around for centuries, so how can you honour that when making yourself a cup?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malignant (2021) Poster. Picture: @Netflix/Twitter.com

Time to scream, queens: Seven women-led horror movies to binge this Halloween

28 October 2022 11:18 AM

In honor of contemporary film's greatest final girls in horror, here's seven movies to stream this Halloween that centre around women - plus, a few 'rentable' bonuses!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© soifer/123rf.com

10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk

28 October 2022 10:44 AM

isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Funny on the Spot' with Simmi Areff and Yaaseen Barnes. Picture: facebook.com/Yaaseenbarnescomedian

Come be 'Funny on the Spot' with Simmi Areff and Yaaseen Barnes this weekend!

28 October 2022 10:41 AM

Simmi Areff and Yaaseen Barnes are joining forces again for an improvisation show in the Avalon Auditorium, 'Funny on the Spot'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Dress to impress at Cape Town's Zombie Walk. Picture: Zombie Walk (Cape Town)/Facebook

Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to celebrate spooky season this Halloweekend

28 October 2022 9:30 AM

Show off your dress-up skills and enjoy 5 ways to get into the spooky spirit this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How a friend's mammogram appointment helped save Amy MacIver's life

28 October 2022 4:41 AM

On 23 October 2021, Amy MacIver decided to accompany her good friend to a mammogram appointment - something that ended up changing her entire life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© merc67/123rf.com

SA fine wines offer a stable investment option in turbulent times - expert

27 October 2022 7:39 PM

Unlike traditional financial assets, fine wine returns have little correlation to financial markets say Wine Cellar fine wine merchants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Illicit Rhino horn trade driven by luxury carvings demand, not medicine - study

Local

What a PhD student at UCT is doing to solve CPT's water crisis challenges

Lifestyle

Singer Ami Williams brings comedy and jazz together this Saturday

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

PowerBall Results: Friday, 28 October 2022

29 October 2022 6:16 AM

Pioneering rocker Jerry Lee Lewis dies at 87

28 October 2022 8:16 PM

Al Jama-Ah slams News24 for linking Muslims to possible terrorist attack in JHB

28 October 2022 6:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA