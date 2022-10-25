Should Cape Town encourage 'semigration' despite its own challenges?
Lester Kiewit spoke to the director at African Centre for Cities at the University of Cape Town, Edgar Pieterse, about whether South Africans should be encouraged to relocate to Cape Town.
The expo encouraged people in Gauteng to move to Cape Town.
Cape Town has been faced with some of its own service delivery issues of late.
Pieterse said that migration was an extremely normal and natural part of the human experience and always had been.
Migration is absolutely natural for us as a species and in fact it is in many ways a driver of human invention and economic vitality.Edgar Pieterse, director at African Centre for Cities at the University of Cape Town
While it would make sense for people to feel the drive to move if there are better opportunities, Cape Town is not without its own struggles, namely in terms of service delivery issues, which raises the question of whether people should be encouraged to move en masse.
Pieterse said that it was understandable that Cape Town would essentially be promoting itself to investors and it is something that all major cities do.
He said that there was a somewhat problematic narrative that suggested Cape Town did not have the same problems as the rest of the country.
However, he does say that having people move to Cape Town can have them be a part of a transformative social experiment and fix many of the struggles they face.
There is a real opportunity for those with resources, with talent, with skills, with education, to be part of the solution.Edgar Pieterse, director at African Centre for Cities at the University of Cape Town
