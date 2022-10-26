When bees attack: Golf club reopens after dozens stung by angry bees
A number of golfers who were attacked by a swarm of bees at Durbanville Golf Course on Monday are in the process of being discharged from hospital.
Several players suffered serious stings from the insects who had become agitated when their hive was being inspected.
In a statement, the golf club said a beekeeper had been contracted to remove a hive which was in close proximity to the clubhouse.
The beekeeper happened to be playing in a senior league competition which has been scheduled for the day and he used the opportunity to inspect the hive before a planned removal in the evening.Durbanville Golf Club
When he placed his ladder against the tree to inspect the hive, the bees became agitated and started to swarm. At this time, we had many golfers arriving to participate in the Seniors League Competition who thus became victims of the swarming bees.Durbanville Golf Club
The club was temporarily closed and the hive has since been removed.
"The players who had been hospitalised were visited by representatives of the Club and the patients have been reported to be healthy and in the process of being discharged," said the Club.
A year ago, a swarm of Cape honey bees were believed to have been responsible for the deaths of 63 African penguins found dead at the Boulders African penguin colony in Simon’s Town.
Vets from the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) investigated the cause of death after the penguins were discovered without any other wounds or bite marks.
RELATED: Bees that killed 63 African penguins were agitated by nest disturbance, says vet
Source : Picture: Freeimages.com
More from Local
Load shedding is an added stress to matric exams, says WC Education MEC
Spare a thought for the class of 2022, who for the past few years have faced unprecedented difficulties.Read More
Sandton terror: 'Hawks were investigating suspects for weeks before US warning'
It now seems that the Hawks liaised with the Americans about their investigation before the US issued its terror alert.Read More
SA ranks third in the world for alcohol consumption. Does this need to change?
The Liquor Amendment Bill is going back into Parliament What are the potential benefits of reforming the drinking behaviours of South Africans?Read More
Gone in 55 seconds: How criminals use sophisticated methods to steal cars
Hijackings and car syndication is one of the biggest crimes in South Africa.Read More
[IN PICTURES] Jeremy Mansfield: 15 August 1963 - 31 October 2022
South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield has passed away.Read More
We need mindset shift away from 'spare the rod, spoil the child' - EE's Daniels
Despite corporal punishment being outlawed many years ago, the Western Cape still sees several cases annually.Read More
Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield passes away at 59
Mansfield announced on Facebook that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer in January 2022, after beating Leukemia 13 years prior.Read More
'They need to be supported,' says DBE spokesperson as matrics start final exams
The over 900,000 students from the class of 2022 will officially start their final matric exam period on Monday.Read More
Alcohol consumption on beaches remains a major headache for CT law enforcement
As the summer festive season fast approaches, the City of Cape Town law enforcement officials will be keeping an eye out for those who illegally consume alcohol on city beaches.Read More
Sir Lowry's Pass recycling initiative benefits from CoCT empowerment programme
The City of Cape Town's Community Development Worker (CDW) Programme has linked a group of six residents in the Sir Lowry’s Pass community with business support to help get their recycling initiatives off the ground.Read More