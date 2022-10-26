When bees attack: Golf club reopens after dozens stung by angry bees





A hive of bees. Picture: Freeimages.com

A number of golfers who were attacked by a swarm of bees at Durbanville Golf Course on Monday are in the process of being discharged from hospital.

Several players suffered serious stings from the insects who had become agitated when their hive was being inspected.

In a statement, the golf club said a beekeeper had been contracted to remove a hive which was in close proximity to the clubhouse.

The beekeeper happened to be playing in a senior league competition which has been scheduled for the day and he used the opportunity to inspect the hive before a planned removal in the evening. Durbanville Golf Club

When he placed his ladder against the tree to inspect the hive, the bees became agitated and started to swarm. At this time, we had many golfers arriving to participate in the Seniors League Competition who thus became victims of the swarming bees. Durbanville Golf Club

The club was temporarily closed and the hive has since been removed.

"The players who had been hospitalised were visited by representatives of the Club and the patients have been reported to be healthy and in the process of being discharged," said the Club.

A year ago, a swarm of Cape honey bees were believed to have been responsible for the deaths of 63 African penguins found dead at the Boulders African penguin colony in Simon’s Town.

Vets from the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob) investigated the cause of death after the penguins were discovered without any other wounds or bite marks.

