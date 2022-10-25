Global outage hits WhatsApp
JOHANNESBURG - Popular message service WhatsApp is experiencing a major outage, with local users and others from India and the UK reporting that they're unable to send or receive messages.
According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, a number of users reported issues with the messaging application.
The WhatsApp web application is also experiencing issues, with users unable to log in.
It’s the number one trending topic on Twitter right now, with many users boasting that WhatsApp users almost always come there to find out if other social media are not working.
WhatsApp itself, though, which is owned by Meta, is yet to tweet any news about the outage.
This article first appeared on EWN : Global outage hits WhatsApp
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/whatsapp.html?oriSearch=whatsapp+voice+message&sti=mrc28r95squ4wp3cbk|&mediapopup=84844289
More from Lifestyle
What a PhD student at UCT is doing to solve CPT's water crisis challenges
As the world continues to face the potential of a number of climate disasters, sustainability is one of the world's fastest growing fields.Read More
Singer Ami Williams brings comedy and jazz together this Saturday
Clarence Ford spoke to Jazz Singer Ami Williams on her upcoming debut concert post the COVID-19 lockdown.Read More
Zip Zap Circus' new show, 'Rhapsody' comes to the Artscape in November
As part of their thirty-year anniversary of bringing joy to the community of Cape Town, Zip-Zap Circus will be at the Artscape Opera House for their 'Rhapsody - A Philharmonic Circus' show.Read More
Ceremonial tea tasting: How can you connect with what you are drinking?
Tea has a rich history and has been around for centuries, so how can you honour that when making yourself a cup?Read More
Time to scream, queens: Seven women-led horror movies to binge this Halloween
In honor of contemporary film's greatest final girls in horror, here's seven movies to stream this Halloween that centre around women - plus, a few 'rentable' bonuses!Read More
10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk
isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week.Read More
Come be 'Funny on the Spot' with Simmi Areff and Yaaseen Barnes this weekend!
Simmi Areff and Yaaseen Barnes are joining forces again for an improvisation show in the Avalon Auditorium, 'Funny on the Spot'.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to celebrate spooky season this Halloweekend
Show off your dress-up skills and enjoy 5 ways to get into the spooky spirit this weekend.Read More
How a friend's mammogram appointment helped save Amy MacIver's life
On 23 October 2021, Amy MacIver decided to accompany her good friend to a mammogram appointment - something that ended up changing her entire life.Read More