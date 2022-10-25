



JOHANNESBURG - Popular message service WhatsApp is experiencing a major outage, with local users and others from India and the UK reporting that they're unable to send or receive messages.

According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, a number of users reported issues with the messaging application.

The WhatsApp web application is also experiencing issues, with users unable to log in.

It’s the number one trending topic on Twitter right now, with many users boasting that WhatsApp users almost always come there to find out if other social media are not working.

WhatsApp itself, though, which is owned by Meta, is yet to tweet any news about the outage.

This article first appeared on EWN : Global outage hits WhatsApp