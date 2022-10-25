'Ban Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov from docking his superyacht in Cape Town'
RELATED: Russian oligarch sends insanely opulent R9bn superyacht to Cape Town
Media Statement by Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis:
I have written to the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, requesting her intervention to block the entry of a vessel — owned and sailed by Mr Alexey Mordashov and bound for Cape Town — into the Republic. I have also requested that Mr Mordashov not be allowed to enter the country.
South Africa has a moral duty to do what it can to protest unjust war, state terrorism, and the gross violation of human rights. We must stand up against expansionist imperialism wherever it rears its ugly head. This is especially so, in light of our country's own painful history of imperialism.
A R9 billion superyacht belonging to Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov departed Hong Kong last week, bound for Cape Town. To the best of our knowledge, Mr Mordashov is aboard the vessel and intends to enter South Africa through the port of Cape Town. If this happens, Mr Mordashov — and his luxury yacht — will be considered to be guests of the South African state.
RELATED: War crime: Russia carries on destroying Ukraine’s electricity grid
The international community has recognised Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its annexation of four areas of Ukrainian territory by force as illegal. Clear evidence exists for war crimes and crimes against humanity having been committed by the Russian state against the Ukrainian people, including deliberate attacks against civilian targets, massacres of civilians, torture, and the rape of women and children. Many thousands of people have died and many more have had their homes destroyed and their lives torn apart.
Mr Mordashov is the main shareholder and chairman of Severstal, Russia's biggest steel company. The steel industry is of key strategic significance to the Government of Russia and of the Russian war effort. Mr Mordashov is also chairman of the company Severgroup, which is a major shareholder of Bank Rossiya, of which he personally owns a considerable share. Following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea, Bank Rossiya expanded aggressively into the region, opening branches in both Crimea and Sevastopol, forcing the economic integration of Ukrainian territory into Russia. Accordingly, Mr Mordashov has personally derived financial benefits from illegal activities.
Severgroup also owns a large share of the National Media Group, which controls several Russian television stations which broadcast Russian propaganda and actively promote the Russian government's actions in Ukraine. In this way, again, Mr Mordashov has helped to support activities that undermine Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty and is an accomplice to the unconscionable crimes committed against Ukrainian civilians.
The founding provisions of our Constitution state our nation's commitment to human dignity and the advancement of human rights and freedoms. To welcome an accomplice to state terrorism against innocent people to our shores as a guest would be a violation of these values. If Mr Mordashov is allowed to dock and enter, I believe this is something of which we will come not only to feel ashamed as a matter of our own morality, but it will also lower our reputation and standing amongst the peace-loving nations of the world.
The National Government has a duty to nurture our country's standing in the international community and uphold our obligations to other nations. It must be said that so far, our country's foreign policy conduct in relation to Russia's illegal, imperialist war has been nothing less than shameful. Here is an opportunity to correct some of those errors of judgement and stand up for what is clearly right.
I call on Minister Pandor, therefore, to bar Mr Mordashov's docking in Cape Town and his entry into the Republic.
In the words of the father of our nation, the late President Mandela, "Do not look the other way; do not hesitate. Recognise that the world is hungry for action, not words. Act with courage and vision."
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_147579108_the-top-deck-of-a-huge-yacht-at-sunset-glossy-board-of-the-boat-the-chromeplated-handrail-pink-sky.html?vti=mwawazeir7ub0j7il1-1-1
More from Local
Huge search operation underway for teen swept off the rocks at WC's Llandudno
The NSRI launched a search operation on Friday evening after a 15-year old girl went missing in the water at Llandudno.Read More
[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu's coronation at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium
This will be the King's official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa which will signify his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.Read More
King Misuzulu to reign over a divided Zulu royal family
At the same time the gathering, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, will not only see thousands of Zulu people descend on the coastal town but also put the final stamp to the royal family dispute over Misuzulu’s ascendancy.Read More
Illicit Rhino horn trade driven by luxury carvings demand, not medicine - study
The rhino horn is sought after by the Chinese for its rarity and bling as a luxury carved product, outweighing the well-known medicinal demand which is sourced from off-cuts and leftover pieces from the carving process.Read More
Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov
Cash-strapped South African motorists will have to, once again, brave fuel and diesel hikes in November.Read More
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces
South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday.Read More
Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend
Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity.Read More
10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk
isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week.Read More
Mpofu's walk out a clear attempt to undermine parliament's process: Casac
Another twist has come in the hearing of Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane as her legal representative walked out of proceedings.Read More