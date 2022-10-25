'Ban Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov from docking his superyacht in Cape Town'

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Illicit Rhino horn trade driven by luxury carvings demand, not medicine - study The rhino horn is sought after by the Chinese for its rarity and bling as a luxury carved product, outweighing the well-known medi... 28 October 2022 6:42 PM
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week. 28 October 2022 10:44 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King Delivered to you every afternoon. 28 October 2022 1:23 PM
Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi. 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA' Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture... 27 October 2022 5:05 PM
View all Politics
Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov Cash-strapped South African motorists will have to, once again, brave fuel and diesel hikes in November. 28 October 2022 4:27 PM
Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity. 28 October 2022 10:45 AM
10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week. 28 October 2022 10:44 AM
View all Business
What a PhD student at UCT is doing to solve CPT's water crisis challenges As the world continues to face the potential of a number of climate disasters, sustainability is one of the world's fastest growin... 28 October 2022 4:43 PM
Singer Ami Williams brings comedy and jazz together this Saturday Clarence Ford spoke to Jazz Singer Ami Williams on her upcoming debut concert post the COVID-19 lockdown. 28 October 2022 2:27 PM
Zip Zap Circus' new show, 'Rhapsody' comes to the Artscape in November As part of their thirty-year anniversary of bringing joy to the community of Cape Town, Zip-Zap Circus will be at the Artscape Ope... 28 October 2022 12:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
View all Sport
Are you ready for #AnHourWith Rhona Erasmus? Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 28 October 2022 1:15 PM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
View all Entertainment
'Nuclear drills were rehearsal for wiping Britain and America off the map' Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised "nuclear deterrence drills" on Wednesday. 28 October 2022 12:00 PM
Woman swallowed whole by 7-metre python Investigators say the python ate a 54-year-old woman who was on her way home from work at a rubber plantation in Indonesia. 27 October 2022 1:31 PM
Climate crisis: NOTHING else matters as much – UN boss The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. Everything else, even war and economic turmoil, is a distraction. 27 October 2022 12:03 PM
View all World
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!' Calls to reduce the workweek are growing louder, but not everyone is convinced. 26 October 2022 1:58 PM
'Sex work is depraved and must not be legalised' The world’s oldest profession is also one of its most dangerous, leading to calls for its decriminalisation. 26 October 2022 12:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Ban Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov from docking his superyacht in Cape Town'

25 October 2022 8:44 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Geordin Hill-Lewis
War in Ukraine
Russian oligarchs
Alexey Mordashov

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says it would be shameful to allow the opulent yacht in Cape Town for safekeeping.

RELATED: Russian oligarch sends insanely opulent R9bn superyacht to Cape Town

Media Statement by Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis:

I have written to the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, requesting her intervention to block the entry of a vessel — owned and sailed by Mr Alexey Mordashov and bound for Cape Town — into the Republic. I have also requested that Mr Mordashov not be allowed to enter the country.

South Africa has a moral duty to do what it can to protest unjust war, state terrorism, and the gross violation of human rights. We must stand up against expansionist imperialism wherever it rears its ugly head. This is especially so, in light of our country's own painful history of imperialism.

A R9 billion superyacht belonging to Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov departed Hong Kong last week, bound for Cape Town. To the best of our knowledge, Mr Mordashov is aboard the vessel and intends to enter South Africa through the port of Cape Town. If this happens, Mr Mordashov — and his luxury yacht — will be considered to be guests of the South African state.

Picture: © vladimirdrozdin/123rf.com
Picture: © vladimirdrozdin/123rf.com

RELATED: War crime: Russia carries on destroying Ukraine’s electricity grid

The international community has recognised Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its annexation of four areas of Ukrainian territory by force as illegal. Clear evidence exists for war crimes and crimes against humanity having been committed by the Russian state against the Ukrainian people, including deliberate attacks against civilian targets, massacres of civilians, torture, and the rape of women and children. Many thousands of people have died and many more have had their homes destroyed and their lives torn apart.

Mr Mordashov is the main shareholder and chairman of Severstal, Russia's biggest steel company. The steel industry is of key strategic significance to the Government of Russia and of the Russian war effort. Mr Mordashov is also chairman of the company Severgroup, which is a major shareholder of Bank Rossiya, of which he personally owns a considerable share. Following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea, Bank Rossiya expanded aggressively into the region, opening branches in both Crimea and Sevastopol, forcing the economic integration of Ukrainian territory into Russia. Accordingly, Mr Mordashov has personally derived financial benefits from illegal activities.

Severgroup also owns a large share of the National Media Group, which controls several Russian television stations which broadcast Russian propaganda and actively promote the Russian government's actions in Ukraine. In this way, again, Mr Mordashov has helped to support activities that undermine Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty and is an accomplice to the unconscionable crimes committed against Ukrainian civilians.

The founding provisions of our Constitution state our nation's commitment to human dignity and the advancement of human rights and freedoms. To welcome an accomplice to state terrorism against innocent people to our shores as a guest would be a violation of these values. If Mr Mordashov is allowed to dock and enter, I believe this is something of which we will come not only to feel ashamed as a matter of our own morality, but it will also lower our reputation and standing amongst the peace-loving nations of the world.

The National Government has a duty to nurture our country's standing in the international community and uphold our obligations to other nations. It must be said that so far, our country's foreign policy conduct in relation to Russia's illegal, imperialist war has been nothing less than shameful. Here is an opportunity to correct some of those errors of judgement and stand up for what is clearly right.

I call on Minister Pandor, therefore, to bar Mr Mordashov's docking in Cape Town and his entry into the Republic.

In the words of the father of our nation, the late President Mandela, "Do not look the other way; do not hesitate. Recognise that the world is hungry for action, not words. Act with courage and vision."




25 October 2022 8:44 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Geordin Hill-Lewis
War in Ukraine
Russian oligarchs
Alexey Mordashov

More from Local

YouTube/NSRI

Huge search operation underway for teen swept off the rocks at WC's Llandudno

29 October 2022 8:52 AM

The NSRI launched a search operation on Friday evening after a 15-year old girl went missing in the water at Llandudno.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amabutho/Zulu regiments at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban for King Misuzulu's coronation. Picture: EWN/Abigail Javier

[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu's coronation at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium

29 October 2022 6:17 AM

This will be the King's official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa which will signify his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at his coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News

King Misuzulu to reign over a divided Zulu royal family

29 October 2022 4:23 AM

At the same time the gathering, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, will not only see thousands of Zulu people descend on the coastal town but also put the final stamp to the royal family dispute over Misuzulu’s ascendancy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© utopia88/123rf.com

Illicit Rhino horn trade driven by luxury carvings demand, not medicine - study

28 October 2022 6:42 PM

The rhino horn is sought after by the Chinese for its rarity and bling as a luxury carved product, outweighing the well-known medicinal demand which is sourced from off-cuts and leftover pieces from the carving process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © zhudifeng/123rf.com

Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov

28 October 2022 4:27 PM

Cash-strapped South African motorists will have to, once again, brave fuel and diesel hikes in November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supplied. Picture: @jjcornish/ Twitter

SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces

28 October 2022 11:31 AM

South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend

28 October 2022 10:45 AM

Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© soifer/123rf.com

10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk

28 October 2022 10:44 AM

isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Advocate Dali Mpofu speaks to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the Pretoria Magistrates Court. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Mpofu's walk out a clear attempt to undermine parliament's process: Casac

28 October 2022 8:21 AM

Another twist has come in the hearing of Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane as her legal representative walked out of proceedings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: chalabala/123rf.com

Judgement reveals Western Cape gangsters are tied up with top cops

28 October 2022 7:25 AM

Judge Daniel Thulare has produced a damning written judgement exposing a direct link between Cape gangs and the police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Huge search operation underway for teen swept off the rocks at WC's Llandudno

Local

Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov

Business Local

Singer Ami Williams brings comedy and jazz together this Saturday

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

[WATCH LIVE] King Misuzulu's coronation in Durban

29 October 2022 10:22 AM

Over 80 000 people expected to attend King Misuzulu's coronation in Durban

29 October 2022 8:24 AM

[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu's coronation at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium

29 October 2022 8:17 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA