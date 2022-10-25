Clarence Ford visits Mowbray Maternity Hospital with The Dis-Chem Foundation





For over a century, the award-winning Mowbray Maternity Hospital has delivered excellent care to countless mothers and newborns in Cape Town. Clarence Ford along with The Dis-Chem Foundation recently spent a day at the hospital to get to know the amazing people responsible for nurturing the next generation.

Janine Joemat, CEO at Mowbray Maternity Hospital mentions the high level of dedication and positivity provided by the staff daily. This energy resonates throughout the facility to create a warm, welcoming environment for the moms who enter the hospital.

Everything we do is built on a foundation of respect for maternal care. Making a family-focused space where we can provide the best start of life to our newborns Janine Joemat, CEO, Mowbray Maternity Hospital

Listen to Janine’s full interview on Views & News with Clarence Ford below:

The Dis-Chem Foundation will be donating R120 000 towards maintaining the incredible level of care the Mowbray Maternity Hospital provides to their community.

You can also lend a helping hand to Mowbray Maternity Hospital and many other non-profit organizations by simply swiping your Dis-Chem or Dis-Chem Baby City Benefit card at any Dis-Chem or Dis-Chem Baby City store when purchasing.

Find out more on The Dis-Chem Foundation website.