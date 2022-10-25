GBV and violence against children issues have no political commitment: Activist

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PICS] K9 heroes sniff out forest scents in a break from drug-busting duties Cape Town's police dog heroes have enjoyed a second forest outing with the help of Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. 29 October 2022 11:30 AM
[PICS] Cable car ride suspended as firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze SANParks has appealed to visitors to stay clear of the area as the fire sweeps towards the upper cable station and the Platteklip... 29 October 2022 10:38 AM
SPCA takes Constantia resident to court for September baboon shooting A young female baboon had to be euthanised at the end of September after being shot by "an irate resident" in Constantia. 29 October 2022 9:37 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King Delivered to you every afternoon. 28 October 2022 1:23 PM
Nothing holds us together, SA needs national purpose to renew leadership: Zibi South Africa urgently needs a new consensus as it has lost trust in the governing ANC, says Songezo Zibi. 27 October 2022 5:32 PM
Arrest of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko 'a day to rejoice in SA' Former Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko and three family members made their first court appearance in connection with state capture... 27 October 2022 5:05 PM
View all Politics
Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov Cash-strapped South African motorists will have to, once again, brave fuel and diesel hikes in November. 28 October 2022 4:27 PM
Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity. 28 October 2022 10:45 AM
10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week. 28 October 2022 10:44 AM
View all Business
Holy cow! How cuddling cattle can be a form of therapy Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Lawrence Fox about the benefits of cuddling cows. 29 October 2022 12:02 PM
What a PhD student at UCT is doing to solve CPT's water crisis challenges As the world continues to face the potential of a number of climate disasters, sustainability is one of the world's fastest growin... 28 October 2022 4:43 PM
Singer Ami Williams brings comedy and jazz together this Saturday Clarence Ford spoke to Jazz Singer Ami Williams on her upcoming debut concert post the COVID-19 lockdown. 28 October 2022 2:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
View all Sport
Craig David on 22 years of music, fame and finding his 'vibe' Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with British R&B and pop musician Craig David. 29 October 2022 1:26 PM
Are you ready for #AnHourWith Rhona Erasmus? Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 28 October 2022 1:15 PM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
View all Entertainment
'Nuclear drills were rehearsal for wiping Britain and America off the map' Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised "nuclear deterrence drills" on Wednesday. 28 October 2022 12:00 PM
Woman swallowed whole by 7-metre python Investigators say the python ate a 54-year-old woman who was on her way home from work at a rubber plantation in Indonesia. 27 October 2022 1:31 PM
Climate crisis: NOTHING else matters as much – UN boss The climate crisis is the defining issue of our time. Everything else, even war and economic turmoil, is a distraction. 27 October 2022 12:03 PM
View all World
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!' Calls to reduce the workweek are growing louder, but not everyone is convinced. 26 October 2022 1:58 PM
'Sex work is depraved and must not be legalised' The world’s oldest profession is also one of its most dangerous, leading to calls for its decriminalisation. 26 October 2022 12:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

GBV and violence against children issues have no political commitment: Activist

25 October 2022 9:59 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Violence
Activism
Violence against children
Gender-Based Violence

Violence against women and children has been brought to focus after a convicted child rapist was reinstated as mayor in Kannaland.

Clarence Ford spoke to gender activist and executive director at Oxfam South Africa, Lebogang Ramafoko, about the effect of gender-based violence in our country.

  • The mayor of Kannaland was reinstated after a vote of no confidence despite being a convicted child rapist.

  • This speaks volumes as to how our country addresses violence against women and children.

FILE: Women and children across the country are regularly being abused and killed. Picture: Pixabay
FILE: Women and children across the country are regularly being abused and killed. Picture: Pixabay

Ramafoko said that the issue of GBV is something that is not taken seriously enough in our country and there is no sense of urgency to ensure it ends.

The issue of violence against women and children and femicide has got no political commitment.

Lebogang Ramafoko, gender activist and executive director at Oxfam South Africa

The case of a convicted child rapist being elected to a position of power speaks volumes about how these issues of violence are viewed by our society.

Ramafoko said that in addition to the lack of commitment to addressing GBV and violence against children, often the perpetrators are so successful at playing the victim and accusing the actual victims of lying.

She said the challenges that need to be addressed to empower and protect women and children are significant and globally the support is lacking.

Listen to the audio above for more.




25 October 2022 9:59 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Violence
Activism
Violence against children
Gender-Based Violence

More from Local

Image of Metro Police K9 unit enjoying an early morning breather in Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens posted by the City of Cape Town

[PICS] K9 heroes sniff out forest scents in a break from drug-busting duties

29 October 2022 11:30 AM

Cape Town's police dog heroes have enjoyed a second forest outing with the help of Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Table Mountain cable car service has been suspended as firefighters battle a blaze that started in Fountain Ravine, 29/10/22 Image: screengrab from video posted by @TableMountainNP

[PICS] Cable car ride suspended as firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze

29 October 2022 10:38 AM

SANParks has appealed to visitors to stay clear of the area as the fire sweeps towards the upper cable station and the Platteklip Gorge hiking trail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photograph of Scarface by Pete Oxford

SPCA takes Constantia resident to court for September baboon shooting

29 October 2022 9:37 AM

A young female baboon had to be euthanised at the end of September after being shot by "an irate resident" in Constantia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YouTube/NSRI

Huge search operation underway for teen swept off the rocks at WC's Llandudno

29 October 2022 8:52 AM

The NSRI launched a search operation on Friday evening after a 15-year old girl went missing in the water at Llandudno.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amabutho/Zulu regiments at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban for King Misuzulu's coronation. Picture: EWN/Abigail Javier

[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu's coronation at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium

29 October 2022 6:17 AM

This will be the King's official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa which will signify his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at his coronation in Nongoma on 20 August 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Makhaza/Eyewitness News

King Misuzulu to reign over a divided Zulu royal family

29 October 2022 4:23 AM

At the same time the gathering, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, will not only see thousands of Zulu people descend on the coastal town but also put the final stamp to the royal family dispute over Misuzulu’s ascendancy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© utopia88/123rf.com

Illicit Rhino horn trade driven by luxury carvings demand, not medicine - study

28 October 2022 6:42 PM

The rhino horn is sought after by the Chinese for its rarity and bling as a luxury carved product, outweighing the well-known medicinal demand which is sourced from off-cuts and leftover pieces from the carving process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © zhudifeng/123rf.com

Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov

28 October 2022 4:27 PM

Cash-strapped South African motorists will have to, once again, brave fuel and diesel hikes in November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supplied. Picture: @jjcornish/ Twitter

SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces

28 October 2022 11:31 AM

South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com

Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend

28 October 2022 10:45 AM

Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PICS] Cable car ride suspended as firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze

Local

Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov

Business Local

Huge search operation underway for teen swept off the rocks at WC's Llandudno

Local

EWN Highlights

[PICTURES] Ramaphosa hands King Misuzulu certificate of recognition as Zulu King

29 October 2022 3:10 PM

[WATCH] King Misuzulu takes his vows, pledges to lead the Zulu nation faithfully

29 October 2022 10:22 AM

Over 80 000 people expected to attend King Misuzulu's coronation in Durban

29 October 2022 8:24 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA