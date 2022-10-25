GBV and violence against children issues have no political commitment: Activist
Clarence Ford spoke to gender activist and executive director at Oxfam South Africa, Lebogang Ramafoko, about the effect of gender-based violence in our country.
The mayor of Kannaland was reinstated after a vote of no confidence despite being a convicted child rapist.
This speaks volumes as to how our country addresses violence against women and children.
Ramafoko said that the issue of GBV is something that is not taken seriously enough in our country and there is no sense of urgency to ensure it ends.
The issue of violence against women and children and femicide has got no political commitment.Lebogang Ramafoko, gender activist and executive director at Oxfam South Africa
The case of a convicted child rapist being elected to a position of power speaks volumes about how these issues of violence are viewed by our society.
Ramafoko said that in addition to the lack of commitment to addressing GBV and violence against children, often the perpetrators are so successful at playing the victim and accusing the actual victims of lying.
She said the challenges that need to be addressed to empower and protect women and children are significant and globally the support is lacking.
