Cape Town will soon start taking the train again - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
Clarence Ford interviews Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
Hill-Lewis wants to see Capetonians taking trains again.
“Not too long ago, the City’s rail network was an impressive feat of engineering and planning,” wrote Hill-Lewis in News24.
“It transported hundreds of thousands of Capetonians to work and play each day, connecting communities and bringing vitality to the metro.
“Now, it is a sad symbol of much that is wrong with South Africa,” he says.
The City is determined to rebuild a reliable and integrated public transport system for Capetonians with rail as its backbone, says Hill-Lewis.
There is hardly a city of our size anywhere in the world… that can operate successfully… without a rail system… Even cities much smaller than us…Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
Despite the importance of rail, the system has utterly imploded.
Five years ago, more than 600,000 people used the train in Cape Town every day.
Today, that number has dropped by 97%.
People are spending 30% or 40% of their income on minibus taxis… a much more expensive mode of public transport.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
The vision for Cape Town is to integrate well-functioning MyCiTi buses with rail, which would form the spine of a new unified system.
Taxi operators need to see the opportunity here… They can do three or four trips shuttling people back and forth between train and MyCiTi stations… We have to bring all parts of the industry together…Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
Ford interviewed Hill-Lewis – scroll up to listen.
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
