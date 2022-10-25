Women farmworkers demand to benefit from the land - WFP
Clarence Ford spoke to Women on Farms Project’s (WFP) Carmen Louw about some of the issues facing farmworkers, particularly women.
-
The conference gives a platform for farmworkers to discuss relevant issues.
-
Louw said that the issues facing women farmworkers need to be addressed.
The National Farm Worker Platform is an annual conference that brings together farmworkers and others to discuss pressing issues such as landlessness and labour rights violations.
Louw said that issues relating to women on farms should be at the forefront of the discussions.
She said while there are issues facing all farmworkers, there is clear gender inequality that disadvantages female farmworkers.
Farmworker women are arguing that for generations they have built up the agricultural economy… and at the end when they retire, they have nothing, so they demand that there be restitution and that they benefit from the land.Carmen Louw, Women on Farms Project member
She said that this is also an issue that male farmworkers face to an extent, but that they are more likely to have permanent or supervisor roles on the farm, so they reap those benefits which is why women need to be a focal point.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bennymarty/bennymarty1610/bennymarty161000118/65320946-rows-of-grapes-in-picturesque-stellenbosch-wine-region-with-thelema-mountain-in-background-the-viney.jpg
