'Helping matric learners at Home Affairs in non-negotiable'

25 October 2022 11:52 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Home Affairs
ID
matric students

Chaos ensued at Home Affairs in Barrack Street after parents were told they could not collect IDs for matric students starting exams.

Clarence Ford spoke to the Western Cape district co-ordinator at the Department of Home Affairs, Sam Plaatjies, about the chaos that took place with parents trying to get their children’s IDs before their final exams and other home affairs-related questions.

  • Parents were angered when they were told they would have to come back on Monday to get IDs for children who were due to start exams soon

  • Plaatjies said that it is non-negotiable to assist matric learners at Home Affairs.

South African Identity Document. Picture: Supplied.
South African Identity Document. Picture: Supplied.

Parents were furious at Home Affairs in Barrack Street on Friday after being told they would not be able to get IDs for their children who were due to start writing exams.

If they did not have IDs the children would not be permitted to enter the exam venue and would have to defer writing their finals.

Plaatjies said that he has spoken to workers who were on duty at the time of the incident to ensure that it never occurs again.

He said that at the department, they are committed to helping matric learners but ask that parents bring them early in the morning to ensure they can provide the most effective service.

Our position with matric learners in that it is a non-negotiable, but we are requesting that when there are matric learners… we would like to ask parents to bring them in around 8am.

Sam Plaatjies, Western Cape district co-ordinator at Department of Home Affairs

He said the reason for this is that it's much easier to give learners, particularly those in uniform, priority if they see them in the front of the line early in the morning.

He said that even before this incident they have always noted the importance of prioritising learners so they do not miss too many classes while at Home Affairs.

Listen to the audio above for more.




