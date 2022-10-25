'Helping matric learners at Home Affairs in non-negotiable'
Clarence Ford spoke to the Western Cape district co-ordinator at the Department of Home Affairs, Sam Plaatjies, about the chaos that took place with parents trying to get their children’s IDs before their final exams and other home affairs-related questions.
-
Parents were angered when they were told they would have to come back on Monday to get IDs for children who were due to start exams soon
-
Plaatjies said that it is non-negotiable to assist matric learners at Home Affairs.
Parents were furious at Home Affairs in Barrack Street on Friday after being told they would not be able to get IDs for their children who were due to start writing exams.
If they did not have IDs the children would not be permitted to enter the exam venue and would have to defer writing their finals.
Plaatjies said that he has spoken to workers who were on duty at the time of the incident to ensure that it never occurs again.
He said that at the department, they are committed to helping matric learners but ask that parents bring them early in the morning to ensure they can provide the most effective service.
Our position with matric learners in that it is a non-negotiable, but we are requesting that when there are matric learners… we would like to ask parents to bring them in around 8am.Sam Plaatjies, Western Cape district co-ordinator at Department of Home Affairs
He said the reason for this is that it's much easier to give learners, particularly those in uniform, priority if they see them in the front of the line early in the morning.
He said that even before this incident they have always noted the importance of prioritising learners so they do not miss too many classes while at Home Affairs.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Local
Guy Fawkes: Report any illegal fireworks or 'anti-social behaviour' urges City
The City received hundreds of complaints during Guy Fawkes last year, also about groups of young people attacking pedestrians and motorists.Read More
[PICS] K9 heroes sniff out forest scents in a break from drug-busting duties
Cape Town's police dog heroes have enjoyed a second forest outing with the help of Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.Read More
[PICS] Cable car ride suspended as firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze
SANParks has appealed to visitors to stay clear of the area as the fire sweeps towards the upper cable station and the Platteklip Gorge hiking trail.Read More
SPCA takes Constantia resident to court for September baboon shooting
A young female baboon had to be euthanised at the end of September after being shot by "an irate resident" in Constantia.Read More
Huge search operation underway for teen swept off the rocks at WC's Llandudno
The NSRI launched a search operation on Friday evening after a 15-year old girl went missing in the water at Llandudno.Read More
[IN PICTURES] King Misuzulu's coronation at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium
This will be the King's official recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa which will signify his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.Read More
King Misuzulu to reign over a divided Zulu royal family
At the same time the gathering, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, will not only see thousands of Zulu people descend on the coastal town but also put the final stamp to the royal family dispute over Misuzulu’s ascendancy.Read More
Illicit Rhino horn trade driven by luxury carvings demand, not medicine - study
The rhino horn is sought after by the Chinese for its rarity and bling as a luxury carved product, outweighing the well-known medicinal demand which is sourced from off-cuts and leftover pieces from the carving process.Read More
Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov
Cash-strapped South African motorists will have to, once again, brave fuel and diesel hikes in November.Read More